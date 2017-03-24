What would your ultimate WrestleMania match look like?- Sponsored

This is a list of matches for WrestleMania if building the ultimate fantasy card.

Can choose from any wrestler past, present, dead or alive. Can only use a wrestler once.

Yes, there are many wrestlers left off this list.

No, the order of the matches on this list are in no order of rank. These matches are not put together not just for the match itself, but the belief in how good the build to the match would be.

All of the matches are traditional. Use your imagination if wanting to add gimmicks and stipulations.

Show-stopping opener? (Yes! Yes! Yes!)

These two performers are superb at drawing energy from an audience. Shawn Michaels also helped to train Daniel Bryan, which makes the build to this match intriguing with the teacher-student dynamic. The in-ring abilities alone would draw a packed house. And of the matches on this Fantasy 'Mania, this could have been booked a few years ago. (Unfortunately, HBK has held true to his retirement and hasn't had an actual match since losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26.)

Madness makes the list

Just imagine the promos leading up to this match! Seeing (and hearing) Randy "Macho Man" Savage and Chris Jericho build to a WrestleMania encounter might be enough to permanently crash every social-media site. And each performer is capable of topping his talk with his wrestling. This match could have happened in WCW, when Savage was ending his career and Jericho launching his run.

Damien, meet Sister Abigail

Who would freak out whom? Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Bray Wyatt (with the might of WWE's production team behind their feud) could create some epic television on the way to a Fantasy WrestleMania match. What these guys lack in conventional looks is more than made up for by the psychology they bring to programs and the ring.

Playing the game is hard times

A match pitting two excellent manipulators of the audience in and out of the ring, Triple H and Dusty Rhodes will deliver a solid build and match that proves a Master's class in pacing. The blending of The Game's cerebral warnings with The America Dream's funky charisma will delight fans with Old School leanings.

A rebel to royalty

Lita is the high-flying rocker with a rebellious attitude. Charlotte is the technically-sound queen with the pedigree of greatness. They are two of the best representatives (albeit from different eras) of women's wrestling at its finest. And there are no shortage of ways to book the start and finish to their epic clash.

Tables & Doom

The Road Warriors and Dudley Boyz are two of the most iconic tag teams because their respective colorful tandems usually left opponents only two colors: black and blue. These teams are made for the massive stage that is WrestleMania. And if you're in attendance, duck; with these four, anything will definitely go — and everything could be a weapon.

Bruise brothers

The anticipated crowd's silence will not indicate disinterest, but rather anticipation (and appreciation) for every stiff chop, forearm, kick and slam delivered by Sheamus and Haku. These are two of the most reputably physical wrestlers in WWE's rich history, and they'll bring to this Fantasy WrestleMania a need for fans to reconsider ever again calling in-ring action "fake."

Hoist the colors

Randy Orton and Sting are know as much for their natural talent as they are for having carried the flags for WWE and WCW, respectively. Theirs are histories of young champions who became icons by redefining their characters amid changing times. They're also adaptable to any and all styles, capable of working fast, technical and powerful matches... and ending them with all-time finishers.

Cheaters sometimes win

Indisputably two of the most effective heels over the past couple of decades, The Miz and Eddie Guerrero will deliver on pulling out all stops to earn a victory. The entertainment in this one will be from the shortcuts both performers take in trying to upstage one another. These guys are so good at being bad that fans will want to cheer (especially Eddie). And knowing that, both men will exhaust themselves to stay on the wrong side of the crowd.

All sales are final

A match between Dolph Ziggler and Curt Hennig would, uh, perfectly pair mirror-image performers who have mastered making opponents look great. Cocky and charismatic, these two will only be interested in stealing this show... and they just might.

Have a nice... crash?

Having Kevin Owens fight Cactus Jack on the big WrestleMania stage would not be for the faint of heart. Unbelievable brawlers who bring intensity to every action, KO and Cactus are no one-punch ponies. Owens moves surprisingly well and isn't afraid of acrobatics such as top-rope moonsaults. While Jack isn't as graceful, there probably isn't a place in the arena from which he wouldn't hurl himself if it meant knocking out The Prize Fighter.

Lighting rods

Roman Reigns gets a polarizing reaction from fans every time he's seen or mentioned. Some fans feel he doesn't belong in a prominent position. An angle with one of the most loved and loathed — or is it loathed and loved? — performers would provide Reigns an opportunity to silence his critics. Of course, it's quite likely that "Rowdy" Roddy Piper would be his biggest critic, and nobody ever silenced the versatile Hot Rod.

Who's the boss?

Neither Trish Status nor Sasha Banks lack for confidence inside or out of the ring. That both usually back up their swagger makes a Fantasy WrestleMania showdown a must-see match. It's hard to envision these women not arriving and leaving to cheers, but leaving fans breathless in between.

Blueprint for excellence

Forget the fantasy; these two men actually have heat between them. Bret Hart has publicly chided Seth Rollins for failing to work safe and protect fellow wrestlers. WrestleMania is the best place to bring an actual feud. Especially when it involves two performers almost without equals when it comes to countering and carrying opponents.

Deleting the World Order

It can be argued that no tag team has made a more significant impact than The Outsiders. When Scott Hall and Kevin Nash invaded WCW and formed the foundation of the NWO, wrestling was forever changed. On the wave of that change surfed The Hardy Boyz, who forever altered WrestleMania by delivering daredevil performances that influenced a generation of future teams. Whether as teams or individuals, neither of these participants is fond of being shown up. Their differing styles practically call out to the highlight reels.

(Ultimate) power to the people

Who needs moves? Who needs physicality? Who needs anything but the interviews, entrances and stares? As for the fans, they'll probably need an intermission after this match between The Rock and The Ultimate Warrior. These two wrestlers are likely to absorb all the energy in the stadium, if not the city playing host to this Fantasy WrestleMania.

To be the man, well...

The match that will bring everything backstage to a halt. Nobody will want to miss AJ Styles taking on Ric Flair. This one could go 15 minutes. It could go past an hour. Either way, it will tell a story that only could be co-authored by two masters of craft. And as fans are sitting on the edge of their seats, fellow wrestlers will be taking notes.

Irresistible force/immovable object

Brock Lesnar is known as The Beast who ended WrestleMania's most famous streak. Andre is The Giant cemented WrestleMania by having his famous streak end. These two are probably responsible for the most shocking moments in 'Mania history. And where they go, publicity follows. Going into the ring with one another will have everybody asking, "What's going to happen?" The answer won't be "dropkicks," that much is for sure.

U can't see (in) Death Valley

Still holding out hope we'll get this match in real life. Fingers crossed. Until then, though, we can fantasize about The Undertaker and John Cena toying with the emotions of every wrestling fan on the planet. No two performers better understand their characters. No two performers hold ownership in more WrestleMania real estate. No two performers have delivered more often for Vincent Kennedy McMahon's showcase of immortals. But who would win?

What (ya gonna do)?

Red & Yellow verses Black. Training, saying prayers and taking vitamins verses hell-raising, swearing and drinking beer. Classic hero verses definitive antihero. 1980s verses 1990s. You can get where this is going. You can try, but good luck finding a more fitting main event for this card of main-event quality matches. Hulk Hogan and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin are wrestling's two most famous names. They're the only two deserving of headlining this Fantasy WrestleMania. And that's the bottom line... brother!