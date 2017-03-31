Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

North Carolina seeks shot at NCAA Tournament redemption

The Associated Press | Friday, March 31, 2017, 8:12 p.m.
Oregon forward Dillon Brooks reacts during the second half of the team's Midwest Regional final against Kansas in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Getty Images
MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 26: Justin Jackson #44 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts late in the game against the Kentucky Wildcats during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at FedExForum on March 26, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Updated 16 hours ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Roy Williams could hear his own footsteps as he padded through a near-silent locker room, still trying to wrap his mind around a question that couldn't be answered: What do you say to a group of players who did nothing wrong but lost anyway?

In some form or other, that question has lingered at North Carolina all season. With a win over Oregon in the Final Four on Saturday, the Tar Heels (31-7) will be back to the title game, where, last year, Villanova unraveled their dreams with one dagger of a shot — a game-winning 3-pointer with the buzzer sounding.

“The most inadequate feeling I've ever had in my life,” Williams said of the aftermath of the game. “What I did is, I tried to tell them, let's focus on using this feeling as fuel, as motivation, to work extremely hard in the offseason.”

Most of the key players from last year's Tar Heels — among them, Joel Berry II, Isaiah Hicks and Justin Jackson — are back. They have a group-texting channel named, simply, “Redemption.”

The North Carolina players walked a fine line this season between the natural inclination to dwell on the painful loss and the impossible task of forgetting it.

“A dream was to get here,” Jackson said. “It wasn't necessarily to get back here and get back what we thought we won last year.”

Oregon (33-5) had title dreams last year, too.

The Ducks were a No. 1 seed, but in an NCAA Tournament that veered off the rails, guard Dillon Brooks got upbraided by the losing coach in the Sweet 16, Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, who lectured him in the handshake line for jacking up (and making) an uncontested 3-pointer while the teams were running out the clock. Then, the top-seeded Ducks ran into Buddy Hield in the Elite Eight.

They looked primed for another run this season, then big man Chris Boucher went down with a torn-up knee in the Pac-12 Tournament, and thoughts of Oregon repeating as a one seed went out the window.

Instead, the Ducks were seeded third and largely overlooked coming into this year's tournament. But now, they're two wins away from the team's second championship. The first came in 1939, the first year of the tournament.

“It was stunning when we found out that day that Chris was not going to be with us,” Ducks coach Dana Altman said. “We just had each of our guys step up and try to do a little more.”

Berry has been battling two sprained ankles, the last of which was suffered in the Kentucky game. He expects to play.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.