Defense key for Gonzaga, South Carolina

The Associated Press | Friday, March 31, 2017, 8:00 p.m.
SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 25: Nigel Williams-Goss #5 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts in the first half against the Xavier Musketeers during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at SAP Center on March 25, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) reacts after dunking the ball against Florida during the second half of the East Regional championship game of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2017, in New York. South Carolina won 77-70. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Updated less than a minute ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — South Carolina and Gonzaga have a lot more in common than just being in their first Final Four.

Experience has been a key word around the two programs this week in advance of their national semifinal game Saturday.

A bigger word that applies is defense. They don't play the same style, but both are effective in holding down an opponent.

Guard Duane Notice is the defensive focal point for seventh-seeded South Carolina.

“Just as your point guard initiates your offense, your on-ball defender initiates your defense,” Gamecocks coach Frank Martin said Friday. “When your point guard's good offensively, your team is good offensively. When your on-ball guard is good defensively, your team is good defensively. They go hand in hand.”

The man top-seeded Gonzaga (36-1) relies on to lead its defense is 7-foot-1 center Przemek Karnowski.

“The rim protection that we have this year is different than anything we've been able to put out there,” Bulldogs coach Mark Few said. “We got the bulk, the strength, the size of Karnowski, which allows us to not have to double-team. So then we're not forced into rotations. But then we also can combine that with the athleticism, the shot-blocking of Zach Collins and Killian Tillie helps.”

Ask the Gamecocks (26-10) about Gonzaga's defense and rim protection is mentioned again and again.

“Their bigs are huge,” South Carolina's Sindarius Thornwell said. “They rebound well and we are big on offensive rebounding. We are big on attacking the rim. They do a great job keeping you out of the rim and make you take pull-up jumpers. We must do a good job moving their defense so we can get easier shots.”

Freshman Maik Kotsar will have the main responsibility of handling Karnowski.

“They have huge bodies, and they are tall,” the 6-10 Kotsar said. “Just the physicality of it, we have to guard and not let them get easy paint touches.”

Gonzaga, which has allowed 60.9 points per game, has kept three of its four opponents under 60 points in the NCAA Tournament, while South Carolina's scrambling zone has kept its opponents off balance and out of sync. The Gamecocks allow 64.9 points per game.

“We have been working on it all week, just trying to find ways to exploit their defense,” Gonzaga's Johnathan Williams said. “I feel like we'll be fine. We just need to follow the game.”

Before this tournament, South Carolina's last NCAA win was in 1973. Gonzaga has been a tournamen mainstay, winning 21 games in the 18 years.

