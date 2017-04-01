Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Gonzaga holds off South Carolina to advance to title game

The Associated Press | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 9:54 p.m.
USA Today Sports
Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski dunks between South Carolina's Chris Silva (30) and Sindarius Thornwell in the second half of the Final Four on Saturday, March 1, 2017, in Phoenix.
Gonzaga's Nigel Williams-Goss (5) celebrates after the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against South Carolina, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Gonzaga won 77-73. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Updated 17 hours ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Their star guard was outstanding. Their big men dominated inside. Still, it came down to some last-second strategy for Gonzaga to move on to the NCAA Tournament championship game for the first time.

Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points, Gonzaga's big men combined for 27 and the Bulldogs kept South Carolina from taking a tying shot in a 77-73 victory Saturday night in a matchup of first-time teams at the Final Four.

“Just an awesome, awesome basketball game, with just how hard both teams competed,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “It took everything we had to hold them off and come back.”

The Bulldogs' 7-footers, senior Przemek Karnowski and freshman Zach Collins, took care of things on both ends of the court, combining for 18 rebounds. Collins also had a career-high six blocks.

“That's my job is to go in and rim protect,” said Collins, who had 14 points and 13 rebounds. “I had four fouls today. But I thought, you know, getting those blocked shots would help us.”

Williams-Goss missed a shot with 12.7 seconds left, and South Carolina rebounded and called a timeout, trailing 75-72. South Carolina passed the ball around, and Gonzaga fouled Sindarius Thornwell before he could shoot with 3.5 seconds left. Thornwell made the first free throw and missed the second on purpose in hopes of his teammates grabbing an offensive rebound. Killian Tillie rebounded for Gonzaga, was fouled and made two free throws to ensure the outcome.

“We had been practicing it all year, and we always want to foul under 6 (seconds),” Few said. “Josh Perkins did a job being really patient and not fouling on the shot. The second part is you've got to get the rebound, and that's what's been difficult for us at times. They executed great.”

Thornwell said the idea was to get in position for one last quick shot.

“The plan was to miss it left and hopefully Chris (Silva) could tap it out to somebody,” he said.

Williams-Goss, a second-team All-American, led the Bulldogs to a 14-point lead in the second half, but it disappeared quickly as the Gamecocks went on a 14-point run to grab a 67-65 lead with about 7 minutes to play.

“When things got tough, we banded together and pulled through,” said Williams-Goss, who had six assists and a brief injury scare after turning an ankle underneath the basket. “Now we're 40 minutes from a championship.”

Collins and Karnowksi then accounted for the next seven points, including a 3-pointer by Collins and a thundering dunk by Karnowski.

South Carolina still wasn't done. The seventh-seeded Gamecocks scored five straight to get within 74-72 with just over 2 minutes left.

“Since the beginning of the season, that's what we worked for, moments like this,” Silva said. “And we try to do our best to respond the way we learn how to respond.”

PJ Dozier led the Gamecocks with 17 points and Thornwell, the leading scorer in the NCAA Tournament at 25.8 points per game during the first four rounds, finished with 15 on 4-for-12 shooting after starting slow.

