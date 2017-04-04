Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Matsuyama represents Asia's latest hope to win Masters

Atlanta Journal-constitution | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 7:00 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It is a continent of four billion souls who are horribly under-accessorized — not a single Masters green jacket to be found anywhere.

Asia still awaits its first winner here. It remains one of the two continents on this globe shut out of the Augusta National champions' locker room. And the penguins in Antarctica have been slow to develop an overlapping grip.

Joining the chain of Asian-born players in the Masters this year are seven more who seek a huge breakthrough. One, Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, has the oddsmakers' attention, installed at 18-to-1 to win this week, behind Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy, according to oddsshark.com.

The thought of a Japanese winner at the Masters practically inspires haiku-like sentiment from one backer of the 25-year-old Matsuyama.

“(The Masters) is one of the, if not the, premier event in the world of golf in Japan,” said Bob Turner, Matsuyama's American manager and translator. “Everybody watches it. All of Japan's golf fans, their dream is to visit Augusta and walk around there.

“It's the first major of the year, springtime, cherry blossom time in Japan. It's kind of the rites of spring.”

It is not for lack of emotional attachment that no Asian-born player has won here.

Through an interpreter, Korea's Si Woo Kim, who qualified for his first Masters with his win in last August's Wyndham Championship, deemed his ticket to Augusta, “a dream come true.”

Some talented players from that corner of the world have made multiple journeys down Magnolia Lane and gone unrewarded: Korea's K.J. Choi (12 appearances, two top-five finishes); Japan's Isao Aoki (14 appearances, four top 25s); Taiwan's T.C. Chen (four Masters, three top 25s).

The Masters is hardly the only major lacking an Asian champion. Korea's Y.E. Yang, winner of the 2009 PGA Championship, is the sole Asian major winner.

In Matsuyama, the Masters would have an apt signature champion. As the 2010 and '11 winner of the Asian Amateur and the automatic Masters invite that came with those, he in many ways is a product of this tournament's stated agenda of growing golf worldwide.

“He holds Augusta National golf club and its members in high esteem,” Turner said. “He has said many, many times that the reason I'm sitting here is because of the Asian amateur and Augusta National Golf Club allowing me an opportunity to play in the Masters as an Amateur. He will always be grateful, and always have a special place in his heart and soul for Augusta National.”

His record at the Masters suggests a growing comfort and familiarity with the landscape: fifth- and seventh-place finishes the past two years.

“This year I know all of Japan will not only be cheering for him but almost expecting him to play well,” Turner said. “That's the name of the game, and you try to block everything else out, hit one shot at a time and count' em at the end and hopefully it will be good enough.”

REUTERS
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan walks to the up the second hole during Tuesday practice rounds for the 2017 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Getty Images
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 04: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan looks on from the seveth hole during a practice round prior to the start of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.