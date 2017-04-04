Matsuyama represents Asia's latest hope to win Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It is a continent of four billion souls who are horribly under-accessorized — not a single Masters green jacket to be found anywhere.

Asia still awaits its first winner here. It remains one of the two continents on this globe shut out of the Augusta National champions' locker room. And the penguins in Antarctica have been slow to develop an overlapping grip.

Joining the chain of Asian-born players in the Masters this year are seven more who seek a huge breakthrough. One, Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, has the oddsmakers' attention, installed at 18-to-1 to win this week, behind Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy, according to oddsshark.com.

The thought of a Japanese winner at the Masters practically inspires haiku-like sentiment from one backer of the 25-year-old Matsuyama.

“(The Masters) is one of the, if not the, premier event in the world of golf in Japan,” said Bob Turner, Matsuyama's American manager and translator. “Everybody watches it. All of Japan's golf fans, their dream is to visit Augusta and walk around there.

“It's the first major of the year, springtime, cherry blossom time in Japan. It's kind of the rites of spring.”

It is not for lack of emotional attachment that no Asian-born player has won here.

Through an interpreter, Korea's Si Woo Kim, who qualified for his first Masters with his win in last August's Wyndham Championship, deemed his ticket to Augusta, “a dream come true.”

Some talented players from that corner of the world have made multiple journeys down Magnolia Lane and gone unrewarded: Korea's K.J. Choi (12 appearances, two top-five finishes); Japan's Isao Aoki (14 appearances, four top 25s); Taiwan's T.C. Chen (four Masters, three top 25s).

The Masters is hardly the only major lacking an Asian champion. Korea's Y.E. Yang, winner of the 2009 PGA Championship, is the sole Asian major winner.

In Matsuyama, the Masters would have an apt signature champion. As the 2010 and '11 winner of the Asian Amateur and the automatic Masters invite that came with those, he in many ways is a product of this tournament's stated agenda of growing golf worldwide.

“He holds Augusta National golf club and its members in high esteem,” Turner said. “He has said many, many times that the reason I'm sitting here is because of the Asian amateur and Augusta National Golf Club allowing me an opportunity to play in the Masters as an Amateur. He will always be grateful, and always have a special place in his heart and soul for Augusta National.”

His record at the Masters suggests a growing comfort and familiarity with the landscape: fifth- and seventh-place finishes the past two years.

“This year I know all of Japan will not only be cheering for him but almost expecting him to play well,” Turner said. “That's the name of the game, and you try to block everything else out, hit one shot at a time and count' em at the end and hopefully it will be good enough.”