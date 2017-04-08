Masters patrons learn to live without cellphones

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — When you walk through the gates of Augusta National, it really is a throwback to a different era.

Welcome to one of the few remaining places on the planet where cellphones are strictly prohibited.

And, rest assured, the folks in the green jackets are serious about everyone going dark.

More than a decade ago, Scott Feight got one of those coveted opportunities to purchase badges for a practice round. He brought along his father, who forgot he had a mobile phone in the bottom of his bag, having just returned from a two-week trip to Asia.

Security officers spotted it at the gate.

He and his father still were allowed to attend the practice round, albeit after checking the phone. A few months later, Feight got a note from the club saying his badge-buying privileges were revoked. Permanently.

“I'm cursed for life,” Feight quipped in a telephone interview from Atlanta, where he runs a nonprofit organization that decorates hospitals with artwork.

The ban on mobile devices is a shock to just about everyone who walks through the gates, especially in an era when people use them not just as a means of communicating with one another but to take pictures and videos, stay connected to the internet, maintain their contacts and schedules and even something as simple as checking the time.

“My fiancee asked me, ‘How are you going to tell time when you're out there?' ” said Kevin Caskey of Chesterfield, S.C., shortly after arriving Saturday for his first Masters.

“I had to dig out a watch,” he added, smiling as he looked down at his arm.

Paige Robinson, a patron from Birmingham, Ala., said the prohibition on cellphones is “just like the rest of this place: organized chaos and nostalgia.”

She got a bit of a scare when, during a trip to the hectic gift shop, she got separated from her friends. Since none of them had a cellphone, she wasn't sure if she'd be able to track them down. Fortunately, she was able to find them.

Then again, there's something to be said for being cut off from the rest of the world.

“It's like a forced detachment,” Robinson said. “It's almost liberating in a way.”

The patrons at Augusta National aren't totally cut off from the world.

At the main entrance, not far from the first fairway, there's a row of 24 phones — actual land lines, if anyone remembers what those were — enabling fans to place free calls anywhere in the United States.