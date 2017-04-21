Wagner holds off Helms for Sprint win as Lernerville starts its 50th season

Lernerville Speedway began its 50th season Friday night with more than 90 cars in the pits and a packed field of Sprint Cars.

Thirty-two Sprint Cars filled the pits, and it was a pair of outsiders who dominated the 25-lap feature.

Logan Wagner held off a challenge from Caleb Helms to win his second feature at Lernerville. His other victory came in 2015. Helms started on the pole, but Wagner took control right away.

Helms, third in All-Star Sprint points, finished second. Carl Bowser finished third, defending champion Jack Sodeman Jr. was fourth and Brandon Matus rounded out the top five.

Other winners Friday were Mat Williamson in V-8 Modifieds, Corey McPherson in Stocks, and Rocky Kugel in Sportsman Modifieds. Late Models were not on the docket because of the Lucas Oil race at Sharon Speedway. All four regular divisions will be back in action Friday.

McPherson has won four of the last five Stock championships at Lernerville, and he is second in all-time division victories with 32.

“It was definitely a top track tonight and one that it was good to get out front with,” Wagner said. “I knew on the late restart that if I could hear him (Helms) going into Turn 1 that I would slide down, but I didn't hear him so I went straight to the top.

“This win is very good for the team. It gives the guys a lot of confidence. This season, a lot of what we do will depend on how we are doing and the finances. I plan on coming to Lernerville more this season.”

The restart came with 21 laps completed after Sye Lynch, who won the B-Main and worked his way to 13th in the feature, spun in Turn 4.

“We were pretty good all night and didn't have to change too much as the night went on,” Helms said. “I knew I needed to make it on the first lap if I could. He was really good in open air and even on that restart didn't have much of a shot.”

Sodeman started sixth and was pleased with his finish.

“We'll always take a top-five finish,” Sodeman said. “The car is in one piece, and I am in one piece so that's a good start. The track sickened up tonight, and I made the wrong call on the setup. After winning the title, it's nice to come right back and be competitive.”

The All-Star Sprints will be at Lernerville on May 5. Wagner will not be here for that race. He is a private jet pilot, and that weekend he has to fly clients to the Kentucky Derby. Helms said he used Friday's race as a learning opportunity.

“We'll be at Wayne County (Speedway) tomorrow and back here for the race in May,” Helms said. “There were some things we learned for the next race.”

The victory for Williamson is his 20th at Lernerville. Williamson has won two consecutive titles and three of the last four.

“When you start up front, you are very fortunate to win the race,” Williamson said. “We really haven't been out yet this season, just one lap at Mercer (Raceway Park), and I got wrecked. This was a nice way to start the season.”

Brian Swartzlander, the division's all-time victory leader with 92 and seven championships, finished second.

“It could have been better tonight,” Swartzlander said. “But we didn't break anything. I started sixth, but it was not easy getting to the front. Once I got there, I didn't really have much for him once I got there. I was too tight and got tighter as the race went on.”

Thomas Zuck is a freelance writer.