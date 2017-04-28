Top driver Swartzlander starts to ease off pedal

When you've won as many races and championships as Brian Swartzlander, it would be easy to think at some point the reasons for racing change.

Swartzlander, 57, of Leechburg has been one of the tri-state's most consistent and successful Big-Block Modified drivers since 1989, and he is clear why he keeps coming back, even if his outlook has evolved.

“I still do that, put a lot of pressure,” Swartzlander said. “I want to do it now more for fun than anything. I still want to win, and I put pressure on myself to win because if I don't win, I feel like I let everyone down.”

Swartzlander is uncertain of his career victory total — “around 160 to 170” — or his championships, “it's either 14 or 15.”

At Lernerville, the numbers are certain. He is first all-time in the Big-Block Modifieds with 92 victories. That puts him fifth all-time behind Bob Wearing Sr.'s 179, Lou Blaney's 118, Ed Lynch Jr.'s 112 and Lynn Geisler's 109.

Swartzlander has won seven Big-Block championships. Blaney and Wearing won nine Lernerville championships each but only Swartzlander and Joe Kelley have won seven in one division. Kelley's have come in Stocks.

Swartzlander's most recent Lernerville title came in 2012. Since then, Mat Williamson has won three of four. That proves another constant in racing. There always will be someone new who will win races and championships after you have had your run.

That realization might be why Swartzlander has changed his mindset a bit.

“I have some people who will say, ‘You have to be there.' Well, no, I don't,” Swartzlander said. “There was a point in my career where I did feel that I had to be there. At one point I thought that they couldn't race without me, but they could.

“I have grandkids now. I just want to race when we want to race and have some fun doing it.”

No matter how much a driver wins, there is always something he didn't accomplish that seems out of reach, and Swartzlander is no different.

“We'd like to do a couple New York races, but a lot of that traveling depends on how the season is going,” he said. “I always enjoy going to Charlotte at the end of the season. But I don't want to go and not be competitive. Last year we went to Florida for the first time, and it was a blast.”

Swartzlander also expressed disappointment at races that “got away” from him as well as the desire to win a DIRT race during his career, one of the few things that have eluded him.

One of the more enjoyable aspects of any sport, for fans at least, is the never-ending debate over who was the best. Swartzlander is hesitant to put himself in the same category as his childhood idols, but results have put him in the conversation.

“I'm proud of the numbers I've achieved, but I don't really look at it like that,” Swartzlander said. “I find it very hard to put myself in there with Lou Blaney, Blackie Watt and Bob Wearing. There are so many really good drivers who drove here. I'd like to think that some people think we belong up in there. But I can't do that.”

