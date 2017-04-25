Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire at end of season

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 9:36 a.m.
Getty Images
Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, walks through the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 22, 2017 in Bristol, Tennessee.
Getty Images
Dale Earnhardt Jr. drives the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 24, 2017 in Bristol, Tennessee.

CONCORD, N.C. — Hendrick Motorsports says Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire at the end of this season.

Earnhardt is a 14-time winner of NASCAR's most popular driver award. He has 26 career Cup victories, and that includes a pair of wins in the Daytona 500.

Earnhardt is a two-time champion in NASCAR's second-tier series. But the son of the late seven-time champion has never won a Cup title.

Earnhardt turns 43 in October, was married during the offseason and has stated he wants a family.

He's also been plagued by concussions and missed half of last season after suffering yet another one. He's become an advocate for research of sports-related brain injuries.

