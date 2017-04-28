Johnstown driver gets early present at Lernerville Speedway

Dan Shetler finally got rid of the monkey that has plagued his racing career each year he celebrated his birthday.

Shetler of Johnstown will celebrate his 37th birthday Saturday, but he gave himself an early present by winning Friday night's Sprint Car feature at Lernerville Speedway.

“I'm just glad to get the monkey off my back,” Shetler said. “There were years when I quit racing around my birthday because something would always happen. Also, this is my second win here, but this is the first in my own car.”

Jason Shultz of Carlisle finished second, A.J. Flick of Apollo was third, Gary Kriess of Butler was fourth and Danny Kuriger of New Brighton was fifth.

In other action, defending champion Mat Williamson won his 21st V-8 Modified feature at Lernerville and Michael Norris of Sarver finished first in Late Models, the 17th overall victory of his career. The Stocks were on the track for the start of their feature, but the rain, which had threatened for much of the night, became steady and put an end to the evening.

Shultz and Cory Good traded the lead numerous times during the first seven laps but then with eight laps completed Good spun in between Turns 1 and 2 and took himself out of the lead. Good recovered and finished 10th.

After Good spun, Shultz held the lead but Shetler was up to second just as the leaders started to encounter lapped traffic on Lap 14. Beginning on Lap 15, Shetler and Shultz traded the lead back and forth. On Lap 22, Shetler got the lead exiting Turn 4 but then slid off the top of Turn 1.

In the meantime, there was a caution for Vinny Daugherty, which preserved the lead for Shetler. Following the restart, with 22 laps completed, Shetler held position and finished the victory.

“I wouldn't have minded if I was ahead for that final restart,” Shultz said. “We were a little bit loose tonight, but I made up for it in Turns 3 and 4. Stopping here tonight was a spur of the moment. I don't know when we will get another chance to race here. I've always watched the videos of Outlaws and wanted to come.”

Flick, the 2015 Lernerville champion, was pleased with his evening.

“I think we needed to stay green for more laps,” he said. “It was a good night. We finished third and won our heat.”

Shetler finished seventh in last week's opener and said he didn't make many adjustments to the car.

“We had to work through the B-Main and started 18th and then finished seventh,” Shetler said. “We didn't have to change a lot. Plus, I really like the track the way it was tonight, when you can move around and race and it's not just a one-groove track.”

Norris grabbed the lead early and held off a challenge from Alex Ferree to score the victory.

“The top of the track was dominant for me tonight,” Norris said. “The only time I saw anyone during the race was on restarts. ... I'm pleased with how we've started the season.”

Jon Mitchell finished third and would have won the award for longest tow. Mitchell is from Texarkana, Texas, and he was in Shinnston, W. Va., to pick up a new Rocket Chassis.

“We have been trying to branch out a bit, and we were up this way so decided to race,” he said. “We knew there were some very good local cars here, so we are pleased with how we did.”