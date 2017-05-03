Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Course knowledge helps Wickett win U.S. Open Local Qualifier at Wildwood GC
Paul Schofield | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 8:18 p.m.
Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review
Allison Park resident Mike Wickett shot 3-over-par 74 to finish tied for first at the U.S. Open local qualifier Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at Wildwood Golf Club in Allison Park.

Updated less than a minute ago

Many golfers walked away from Wednesday's U.S. Open Local Qualifier at Wildwood Golf Club grumbling about how tough the conditions were.

Allison Park's Mike Wickett was among that group.

Wickett, a member and former club champion at Wildwood, and Pittsburgh's Kevin Shields shot 3-over-par 74. The dream is to reach the U.S. Open on June 12-18 Erin Hills Country Club in Wisconsin.

The first alternate was Yardley's Joseph Gunerman, who is headed to Q-school in China. The second alternate went to McKees Rocks' Mike Van Sickle, who defeated Wexford's Gene Walters, Wexford's Beau Titsworth and Irving, Texas', Austin Connelly in a playoff.

Wickett, 48, works New York Life Insurance. The Sioux Falls, S.D., native has lived in Pittsburgh for the past 20 years. He played golf at South Dakota State.

“Course knowledge helped me a lot,” Wickett said. “The greens are tough, and knowing them made it easier for me. To play well here, you have to keep the ball in the fairway and below the hole.”

Wickett had three birdies (Nos. 5, 7 and 16) and six bogies (Nos. 2, 8, 11, 14, 15 and 18). He called the bogey on the final hole a good one. He made a 9-foot putt after his drive missed the fairway and his third shot spun off the green.

“When I chipped in for birdie on No. 7 and said to myself I had a chance,” Wickett said. “This was my first attempt at trying to qualify for the U.S. Open. I thought this is the day that you can do something you've never done before.”

Wickett advances to the Sectional Qualifier on June 5. His first choice is Columbus, Ohio, and his second choice is Rockville, Md.

Shields was in the second group of the day and wasn't sure his score would be good.

“This course was brutal,” Shields said. “I can't believe the course played so difficult.”

Shields, 45, is a director of instruction at the Club at Nevillewood. He's advanced to the Sectional numerous at least 12 times. He is playing at Rockville for the first time.

“I played well,” Shields said. “You never know when someone would go off and shoot low, but teeing off today you knew you were starting off at least 4-over.

“When I went to lunch, I felt I had a slight chance, especially after missing a birdie putt on No. 18. It was the hardest I've ever had to play.”

Shields had three birdies (Nos. 9, 14 and 17), four bogies and a double-bogey (No. 15).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.