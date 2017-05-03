Course knowledge helps Wickett win U.S. Open Local Qualifier at Wildwood GC

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Many golfers walked away from Wednesday's U.S. Open Local Qualifier at Wildwood Golf Club grumbling about how tough the conditions were.

Allison Park's Mike Wickett was among that group.

Wickett, a member and former club champion at Wildwood, and Pittsburgh's Kevin Shields shot 3-over-par 74. The dream is to reach the U.S. Open on June 12-18 Erin Hills Country Club in Wisconsin.

The first alternate was Yardley's Joseph Gunerman, who is headed to Q-school in China. The second alternate went to McKees Rocks' Mike Van Sickle, who defeated Wexford's Gene Walters, Wexford's Beau Titsworth and Irving, Texas', Austin Connelly in a playoff.

Wickett, 48, works New York Life Insurance. The Sioux Falls, S.D., native has lived in Pittsburgh for the past 20 years. He played golf at South Dakota State.

“Course knowledge helped me a lot,” Wickett said. “The greens are tough, and knowing them made it easier for me. To play well here, you have to keep the ball in the fairway and below the hole.”

Wickett had three birdies (Nos. 5, 7 and 16) and six bogies (Nos. 2, 8, 11, 14, 15 and 18). He called the bogey on the final hole a good one. He made a 9-foot putt after his drive missed the fairway and his third shot spun off the green.

“When I chipped in for birdie on No. 7 and said to myself I had a chance,” Wickett said. “This was my first attempt at trying to qualify for the U.S. Open. I thought this is the day that you can do something you've never done before.”

Wickett advances to the Sectional Qualifier on June 5. His first choice is Columbus, Ohio, and his second choice is Rockville, Md.

Shields was in the second group of the day and wasn't sure his score would be good.

“This course was brutal,” Shields said. “I can't believe the course played so difficult.”

Shields, 45, is a director of instruction at the Club at Nevillewood. He's advanced to the Sectional numerous at least 12 times. He is playing at Rockville for the first time.

“I played well,” Shields said. “You never know when someone would go off and shoot low, but teeing off today you knew you were starting off at least 4-over.

“When I went to lunch, I felt I had a slight chance, especially after missing a birdie putt on No. 18. It was the hardest I've ever had to play.”

Shields had three birdies (Nos. 9, 14 and 17), four bogies and a double-bogey (No. 15).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.