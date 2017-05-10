Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
McClellan wins U.S. Open local qualifier on his home course
Paul Schofield | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 7:03 p.m.

Updated 38 minutes ago

By all appearances, Rob McClellan had a huge advantage Wednesday at the U.S. Open local qualifier at Butler Country Club.

Being the head pro at the course has its perks, but the job sometimes interferes with practice and playing.

Whatever the case, McClellan's knowledge of the course didn't hurt his cause — and neither did his play. McClellan took medalists honors, shooting 3-under-par 67, and was one of four players to earn spots in the June 5 sectional qualifier.

“I haven't played this much, maybe 18 holes twice, this year,” McClellan said. “These greens were fantastic. They were so true, and I putted well.”

McClellan finished with 28 putts. He used a lob wedge to chip in for eagle on No. 8 and added three birdies and two bogeys.

McClellan's next step is Jupiter Hills Country Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

“I was considering Canoe Brook, where I attempted to qualify last year,” McClellan said. “I took a lot of notes, but I decided on Jupiter Hills because I've played that numerous times.”

McClellan, 37, said he qualified for the sectional four other times and played three times. The sectional is the final qualifier before the U.S. Open.

There were eight players tied for second at 1-over 71 for the final three spots and two alternates.

Cleveland State senior Patrick Luth was the first player to earn one of the spots when he birdied the second hole. Luth, 21, picked Butler because it was close to his school and because it was final exam week.

“I took a final on Tuesday and came here,” Luth said. “I really like this course. It's a good test, and I like passing these exams.”

The other two spots went to Pittsburgh's Eric Bertrand and Coastal Carolina junior Thaddeus Obecny II, both of whom used pars on the fourth playoff hole to eliminate Sewickley Academy senior Jason Li, who became the first alternate.

Latrobe sophomore Brady Pevarnik earned the second alternate spot. An unlucky bounce on his second playoff hole ended Pevarnik's chances. His chip hit near the hole and bounced into the rough behind the ninth green.

Irwin native Dan Obremski, Danny Yustin and Elliott Whitley were eliminated on the first playoff hole with bogies.

Pevarnik and Li said the tournament was a good learning experience. Pevarnik said was pleased how he played.

“I came here looking to do my best,” Li said. “I didn't worry about the competition. I just played.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

