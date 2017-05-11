Lernerville winner Norris contemplates taking car on road

Not much has happened in the 2017 racing season, but one safe bet is that Late Model driver Michael Norris will make his mark. The only question is where.

“It depends on how it goes here tonight,” Norris said before his win April 28 at Lernerville Speedway. “If we start off on the right foot here, we'll pursue Lernerville pretty hard. Saturdays will be open, and I think we'll head back to Eldora and maybe do some northern races.”

Norris, 24, of Sarver, is at the point in his career where wanderlust, with expectations of success, is real. There is precedent to support Norris' desire to travel. Jared Miley, Gregg Satterlee, Russell King and Alex Ferree are recent examples of Lernerville's younger Late Model drivers who found success on the road.

On April 21, Sharon Speedway opened its season with a Lucas Oil Late Model event. Norris qualified second, but that was the highlight of the night.

“When you race with those guys, you never know what to expect,” Norris said of the Lucas series. “Plus, I had never been to Sharon so I was surprised we qualified that well.

“The track was really rough, no offense to them because they did everything they could,” Norris said. “But in the heat race we didn't get a good start, and then the tire was going down and we came in and it was flat. In the feature we were running okay, but the tire exploded and broke a bunch of suspension parts. It was not a bad night. The car performed, but the results just don't show.”

Last season Norris traveled to Eldora for the 46th annual World 100. On the first night Norris was the fastest of 108 cars in qualifying. His time of 15.306 seconds was the fastest time in the two nights of qualifying. He won one of the B-Features and eventually worked his way into the 30-car, 100-lap main event where he was scored 24th.

“That was my first time there for the World 100, and it was surreal,” Norris said. “I did set fast time the first night. We made the World 100 and were up to 12th or 13th before we broke a right-rear shock. I told my dad and my girlfriend on the way out there that I just wanted to make it into the feature. Nobody knew who I was, and then they found out. I wanted people to know who I was, and we did that.”

The feature victory two weeks ago was the eighth of his career at Lernerville. Norris also won the 2012 Late Model championship at Pittsburgh's Pennsylvania Motor Speedway.

“(Lernerville) has always been more challenging to me,” Norris said. “At Pittsburgh you know what you are going to get when you go there. You know the cars you are going to race, and the track is always the same. Whenever there are big races at Pittsburgh we will be there because I really like racing there and love the size of the track.”

The World of Outlaws Firecracker 100, June 22-24 at Lernerville, rapidly is approaching. So now is a good time for Norris to figure out Lernerville's surface. He won three Lernerville features last season and attributes that to more confidence, a better understanding of how to read the track's surface and better overall equipment.

“It would mean a lot to win a championship here,” Norris said. “My dad never won a Late Model title here, but he did win a Limited Late Model championship (in 1991). As far as traveling, it's more of a money and time thing. I am very blessed with what I have, but when it comes to going out on the road we have a business to run.”

