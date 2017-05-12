Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Nation, World Sports

Oosthuizen, Stanley tied for 1st at The Players Championship

The Associated Press | Friday, May 12, 2017, 6:57 p.m.
Getty Images
Kyle Stanley plays a shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the The Players Championship on May 12, 2017 at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Updated less than a minute ago

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — As conditions toughened, Louis Oosthuizen and Kyle Stanley played even better. Each posted a 6-under-par 66 to share the lead at The Players Championship, making it even more difficult for the top two players in the world to catch them.

Oosthuizen and his sweet swing were a good fit in any conditions at the TPC Sawgrass, and he managed to play bogey-free and finish with a birdie on the par-5 ninth. Stanley had eight birdies as the wind increased, and the firm putting surfaces became crusty.

They were at 9-under 135, two shots ahead of J.B. Holmes, who fell out of a tie with bogeys on his last two holes for a 69.

Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy scrapped it around Friday morning, Johnson making only one birdie for a 73 and McIlroy managing through nagging back pain for a 71. They were at even par and not too bothered. They were only five behind when they finished, and they could sense that because of steamy weather and swaying pines that nobody was going to get too far away from him.

“I definitely feel like I got the most that I could have out of that round,” Stanley said. “A couple bogeys, but you can expect that to happen around here with as difficult as the golf course is.”

Johnson and McIlroy at least are still in the game.

Jordan Spieth was headed home after missing the cut for the third straight year, yet he didn't sound terribly upset. He chalked that up to not being able to handle this strand of grass when it gets firm and crusty. Spieth's last hope ended with a tee shot that bounced at the back of the island-green 17th and into the water.

Equally surprising was Vijay Singh, the 54-year-old Fijian who was making putts from everywhere until a three-putt bogey on the 18th. He shot 68 and enters the weekend three shots back.

