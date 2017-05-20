Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Busch grabs $1 million prize at NASCAR All-Star race

The Associated Press | Saturday, May 20, 2017, 11:09 p.m.
Getty Images
Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 18 M&M's Caramel Toyota, takes the checkered flag to win the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race on May 20, 2017, at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C.

CONCORD, N.C. — Kyle Busch used a bold three-wide pass for the lead Saturday night to win NASCAR's annual All-Star race for the first time.

Although the race does not count in the standings, it was Busch's first Cup victory of the season and first at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Busch also won the Truck Series race Friday night, but the victory Saturday was worth a cool $1 million.

Busch dove low around Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson on the restart to take the lead on the final 10-lap sprint. This year's format pitted 10 drivers against each other for 10 final laps with the money on the line.

Clean air was the difference, and Busch was untouchable once out front.

“We have never won in Charlotte in a Cup car, and we finally did that,” Busch said from victory lane. “We won a million dollars. There is reason to celebrate big. We are relieved, eluded and excited.”

Kyle Larson, winner of the first two 20-lap segments and the clear car to beat, finished second. He was stymied by a slow final pit stop that prevented him from restarting as the leader.

“My pit crew has been awesome all year. We came down pit road the leader, and three people passed up. That was pretty much the difference,” Larson said. “With 10 laps, track position is huge and we just didn't have it at the end. We had the best car out there for sure.”

He was highly disappointed and said finishing second “sucks (expletive).”

Johnson won the second segment to advance but let the win get away on the restart for the finale.

“I drove too hard,” Johnson said. “I saw a million dollars out the windshield, and I drove too hard.”

NASCAR, Charlotte track president Marcus Smith and Goodyear officials hoped the introduction of a “bonus tire” would liven the race. The idea was that the softer tire — which was faster — could be used once at any time during the race.

Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez, who both raced their way into the event in an earlier qualifier Saturday, along with Chase Elliott, winner of the fan vote, all opened the race with the softer tires. It made little difference as the first segment was more like a 20-lap parade, with little action and Larson leading flag to flag.

The mandatory pit stops after the segment were a disaster for Matt Kenseth, who developed an oil leak and went to the garage.

