Murdick, Krummert enjoying racing partnership at Lernerville

In 1979, Dave Murdick went racing with his father, Carl. Then, following the 2015 season, Carl decided to hang up his helmet.

“It was different,” Murdick said. “For dad, too, and it just wasn't as much fun.”

But now, Murdick, Lernerville's 2004-05 V-8 Modified champion, has a new partner at the track, and the fun is starting to come back. Enter Garrett Krummert, husband of three years of Murdick's niece, Jo, and you have the formation of a team.

Jo is the daughter of Murdick's sister, Sheila, and her husband Gary Rankin, both former Sprint Car drivers. Last season, it looked like this team would not happen after Krummert sold all of his racing equipment, even down to his tools.

“I probably only missed five races last season,” Krummert said. “I think if I had to do it again I'd do it all the same way. I sold everything, down to tools. I moved out of my shop and rented it out to another guy. After so many years I accumulated so much stuff, and only needed half of that.”

Now Krummert is driving a car he bought from Brian Swartzlander so he and Murdick are racing together, but also against each other.

“This year it seems that we are trying to run as more of a two-car team,” Murdick said. “Our garages are separate but at the track we share as much information as possible.

“With dad, I kind of looked at it as old school and new school, but I guess I'm old school now,” Murdick added. “We mostly disagreed on our chassis setups. I definitely ran a different car than dad. Garrett runs a bit different setup, but I also think we respect what the other does. At Sharon, we ran side by side lap after lap. It was kind of fun, but I'm pretty sure it wasn't fun for the family.”

Running as part of a team is new for Krummert, and something they both have come to enjoy. Murdick is fourth in points, and Krummert, despite not racing every week, is 10th.

“I would say we are close now, especially since we are in the Troyer cars,” Krummert said. “I think this is the closest I have ever worked with anybody. We do bounce things back and forth every night after racing. He beats me. I beat him. It doesn't matter, and we go over what we did. It's getting better as we go along.”

None of this is to suggest Krummert is new to the scene. He's 29 years old and has been racing since he was 15. He began his career at Tri-City Speedway and Mercer Raceway Park but had to wait for a year to race at Lernerville because of the track's age restriction.

Even though Carl has stopped racing he, along with wife Sally, is present at the garages and the track and willing and able to offer suggestions when needed.

“I don't think people give Carl enough credit,” Krummert said of Lernerville's 1970 V-8 Modified champion. “Maybe the last few years he wasn't dominant and competitive, but he has so much knowledge with these cars, and when I have a problem I know that he will be able to help me.”

One area of concern for any racer is the ever increasing cost. And there doesn't seem to be any consensus as to how to address the issue. Murdick bought his first new car in his second season, 1980, and he said that cost him $3,500 and included two motors.

“I don't know how you control the costs,” Murdick said. “I'm not sure if a crate motor is the way, but then races are sometimes our own worst enemy. I also think the car counts are low because we have so many different classes in our area.”

Murdick also stated he will continue racing for a couple more seasons, mostly because of rising costs. Krummert said he is in for the foreseeable future.

“I think the way I am doing it now is a lot more enjoyable,” Krummert said. “There are 10 BRP Tour races I want to do this season and then try to run 10 to 15 races that I want to run. A nice 25-race schedule that's most likely one night a week with a couple Saturday shows sprinkled in there.”

Thomas Zuck is a freelance writer.