Mt. Pleasant's Kelley looks to continue winning ways at Lernerville

The list of drivers who have won more races than Joe Kelley at Lernerville Speedway is small. The list of active drivers who have won more races than Kelley is even smaller.

“The end game is winning,” the 57-year old Kelley said. “I'm here to win, but it is tough because this is a very difficult division.”

Kelley, a seven-time Lernerville champion from Mt. Pleasant, is 11th all-time with 52 career feature victories. Leechburg's Brian Swartzlander, a seven-time V-8 Modified champion with 93 victories, is the only active driver with more victories than Kelley. Swartzlander and Kelley are the only drivers in Lernerville history to win seven titles in one division.

Kelley's last Sportsman Stock championship came during the 2010 season. Since then Corey McPherson has dominated the division, something Kelley did from 1998-2004 when he won six titles in seven seasons. Kelley, of Greensburg, has won 173 races and 15 championships in his career.

“I think being around a while helps with those numbers,” Kelley said. “We raced three nights a week there for a while; here Friday, Challenger on Saturday and Latrobe Sundays. We are slowing down; I think everybody is. The economy isn't as good as it used to be.”

McPherson is leading the Stock division again, and along the way to winning four of the last five titles he has won 36 features, including four this season. Kelley is currently fifth in points.

“Out with the old and in with the new I guess,” Kelley said with a laugh. “At times we've been there. We've really had some bad luck the past few years. It seems like we are spending more time on the wrecker than on the track.

“These cars are so close and you race side by side with someone, and things are going to happen when you are going for the same real estate,” Kelley added. “I think people sitting in the stands may not have as much of an idea of just how close this division is, without being part of that competition.”

Kelley also expressed a wish that many Stock drivers have had over the years — they would like to be worked into the rotation once in a while rather than always being the final feature of the evening.

Kelley didn't start racing until he was in his 30s and that, along with equipment and regulations, has changed over the years.

“I will do this for a bit longer, not too much longer,” Kelley said. “Until it's not fun. It's fun when you win, and I have not won much lately. Perhaps if I changed my luck I would change my mind. I don't think you have the excitement as you did when you are much younger. But I started late and some of these kids are starting now in their teens.”

Like other experienced drivers Kelley pointed to a difference in how a team can be put together, and not always through elbow grease.

“A lot of stuff now is bought, as opposed to a homebuilt chassis,” Kelley said. “I think that makes everything more level. Plus everyone is supposed to have just about the same crate motor so that means the same horsepower.

“I think that is good for the new guys, but I am not sure if that is good for the old guys,” Kelley added. “The guys with the open motor, it kind of slowed them down and the guys who were slower it brought them up a bit, but with the crate motor if you start in the back you are in for a long night.”

Tire choice is up for personal preference, but the compounds are limited so that makes the field even that much more even.

For Kelley, winning is still the goal, but ultimately the enjoyment is what will determine how long he keeps returning to race.

“I think I'm still having fun,” Kelley said. “I do know that I don't like being on the hook.”

