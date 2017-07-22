Another week, another win for Mat Williamson at Lernerville

Modified Mania took over Lernerville Speedway on Friday night as the Big Block Modifieds, E-Mods and RUSH Mods took center stage after weeks that focused on Late Models and this past week's Sprint Car event.

The Big-Blocks featured a $2,000-to-win main event, and the E-Mods paid $1,500 to win.

Even though the purse was a bit bigger and the divisions were a bit different, the result was the same in the Big Block Modifieds. Mat Williamson of St. Catharines, Ont., stormed from the back of the field to win his seventh Lernerville feature this season.

Ryan Watt finished second, followed by Garrett Krummert, John Mollick and Dave Murdick.

Other winners Friday included Jonathan Taylor in the UMP Modifieds and Tyler Dietz in Sportsman Stocks. The victory is the Dietz's third this season at Lernerville. In the final race, Rocky Kugel won the RUSM Modified feature for the fourth time in five races at Lernerville.

Williamson started 17th in a field of 18, and midway through the 30-lap feature he worked his way into the top five on his way to his seventh victory this season and 25th of his career at Lernerville.

The night started out poorly for Williamson. In the second heat, he lost his driveshaft and limped back into the pits where the crew set had to install a new one to get ready for the feature.

“My guys are good,” Williamson said. “It is hard to spend time working on things like that when you are pushed to spend time doing things that you don't normally have to worry about while at the track. So yeah, that certainly was a concern.”

Brian Swartzlander grabbed the lead on the opening lap and was having a solid race until Lap 9, when it looked like his engine let go. With smoke pouring out the back of his car, Swartzlander pulled into the pits.

Swartzlander's bad luck put Watt into the lead, where he stayed until Lap 23, when Williamson dropped low into Turns 1 and 2 and pulled away as the leaders hit the back straight.

“Face it, Mat is good here,” Watt said. “This wasn't too bad for never having seen the place before. We decided to stick around after last night at Sharon Speedway. I'm glad we stayed.

“I wasn't very good through the middle of the track,” he added. “At the beginning of the night, the top of the track was fast and it was hammer down. The track changed a lot for me, and the feature for me was better.”

Williamson, Watt and Swartzlander raced Thursday at Sharon. Watt started 28th and said he worked his way to ninth before pulling out of the 100-lap event with 30 laps remaining. Williamson started 12th and said he wasn't any good and pulled off early in the race in order to save his car for last night. Swartzlander finished 13th at Sharon.

The final caution of the race came on Lap 16, when Shawn Fleeger, Butler, rolled to a stop on the back straight. The caution was advantageous for Williamson.

“It certainly came out at the right time,” Williamson said. “It just seems that when we come here, things just keep going our way. Starting in the back like we did the cautions can set the race back up and help you break up the race.”

Mollick, who has spent a good number of years in a Late Model, was in just his third race in this Modified.

“I bought this car to be competitive,” Mollick said. “It's getting much too expensive to be competitive in the Late Models. There really is not that big of deal with the differences between the different cars because I have raced so many different types of cars. The power is different, but in the end it's all about getting the power from the engine to the track.”

Thomas Zuck is a freelance writer.