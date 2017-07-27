Ex-drag racer Regalski finding his way in world of dirt-track racing

At first glance, it would seem silly to say a 20-year veteran of drag racing is desperately going after seat time in his V-8 Modified.

But that is Rick Regalski's plan, and the results are starting to show.

“This is our fifth year now,” Regalski said. “I think we've started to progress this season. Last year, we struggled a little bit. The motor combination was a little off, and me being new, I didn't know what to do.

“I drag raced for a living 20-something odd years. I worked on a lot of cars. We had a Malibu, a Pro-Street Chevelle, and a blown Camaro. I've raced in the Fastest Street Car Shootout. We were invited to the first one where they paid us in cash in a brown bag. That was in 1992.”

With one month to go in the regular season, Regalski is entrenched in the top 10 in points, sixth heading into Friday night's races. Regalski has one top-five finish and, including last week's Modified Mania race, seven top-10 finishes.

Regalski also said he finally won something this season, a heat race, and was ecstatic because Brian Swartzlander, Mat Williamson and Jeremiah Shingledecker were in that same heat.

Even though Regalski is in just his fifth year racing on dirt, he grew up around the sport. His uncle, Ralph McBride, had an extensive career.

“My uncle started racing in 1969 or 1970, so from the time I was in diapers I've been around this,” Regalski said. “I was actually one of the first kids allowed in the pits at Mercer. Back then, women and kids weren't allowed in the pits. My uncle went to an attorney and got all sorts of things notarized so I was allowed in, and he took me just about everywhere he raced.”

When he was 18 years old, Regalski worked at a salvage yard, and they had a racecar. That provided the bridge for him to go from tag-along fan to a member of the racing community. Regalski also does his best through his business, the Rock House Bar & Grill, to sponsor other cars.

“I think the only thing you can take from one to the other is the motor combinations and getting power to the ground,” Regalski said. “It's all the same principle whether you are going in a circle or in a straight line.”

When any driver is starting out, there are ample opportunities to ask other other drivers for advice, but that can get you only so far.

“There's no point always asking people what to do because ultimately they won't tell you everything that they know,” Regalski said. “You can go out and buy things, too, but there is just no substitute for experience. It's just time in the seat.”

One fellow driver who has become an invaluable help is Butler's Mike Turner.

“The people are enjoyable,” Regalski said of dirt track folks. “The rest of it is a hassle. It's a third and fourth job for many people. If it wasn't for Mike Turner, I wouldn't be able to do this. He works night shift, and I work night shift. He wants to race. He wants to help, but the way his life is and his situation, he can only race here.

“When we were at Expo, he took last night off of work and afterwards went home for three hours and was back before I got out of bed and was working on the car to come here.”

Even though Regalski generally is pleased with how the season has gone, the end game is winning. But for now, running competitively in a solid division is progress.

“I want to have fun, but I really do want to win some and if I got some wins I'd probably retire,” Regalski said with a smile. “I know without Mike (Turner) this doesn't happen. I can't do it with just myself. I think there are up to 16 cars that can win every night.

“If you beat Rex King Jr., everyone knows who he is. Everyone knows who Old Man King is. Everyone knows Brian (Swartzlander). If we finish in sixth place, that means there are seven to 10 cars behind us with field that has a couple hundred years of experience. And we're in the middle of the mix.”

