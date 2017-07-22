UFC show coming Sept. 16 to PPG Paints Arena
Updated 53 minutes ago
For the third time, PPG Paints Arena will host an Ultimate Fighting Championship card.
The Sept. 16 show, titled UFC Pittsburgh, will feature former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold (15-3) of San Jose against David Branch (21-3) of Brooklyn in a five-round main event. It's the first bout in the octagon for Rockhold since he lost his title to Michael Bisping at UFC 199 in June 2016. The card also includes bouts with heavyweights Anthony Hamilton against Daniel Spitz and Justin Ledet against Dmitry Sosnovskiy, middleweights Hector Lombard against Anthony Smith and Krystof Jotko against Uriah Hall, lightweights Gilbert Burns against Jason Saggo and welterweights Kamaru Usman against Sergio Moraes.
The most recent UFC show in Pittsburgh was in February 2016, five years after the first UFC show here.
Tickets go on sale Aug. 4 and will be available at ppgpaintsarena.com . The show will be televised on FS1.
— Kevin Gorman