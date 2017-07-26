Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Olympic leaders riddled with scandal

The Associated Press | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 6:42 p.m.
Getty Images
Former sprinter Frankie Fredericks carries Olympic torch during torch relay on July 30, 2016 in Cachoeiras de Macacu, Brazil.

Updated 46 minutes ago

GENEVA — The Olympic family of sports is in a period of turmoil one year after a troubled Rio de Janeiro Games.

A slew of critical headlines for sport's world governing bodies in the past week has tarnished soccer's FIFA, swimming's FINA and boxing's AIBA organizations.

A common theme is allegations of financial mismanagement to retain power and influence in the sports governance world that typically involves first-class travel, five-star hotels and access to political leaders.

Personal enrichment is alleged against a rising star of the International Olympic Committee, former sprinter Frankie Fredericks. Track and field body IAAF suspended Fredericks last week from its ruling committee during a probe of the $300,000 payment to his company on the day in 2009 that Rio was chosen to host the 2016 Olympics. Fredericks denies any wrongdoing.

The state of AIBA's institutional finances led its executive committee to pass a vote of no confidence in President Ching-Kuo Wu. An IOC executive board member, Wu denied reports AIBA risks bankruptcy because investors want their money back.

Another IOC board member, Patrick Hickey, has been “self-suspended” for 11 months since being arrested in Rio for alleged links to scalping Olympic tickets.

The IOC, which passed a 2014 resolution urging sports organizations to commit to improved governance, declined comment Wednesday on recent issues facing Summer Games sports.

FIFA's senior vice president, Angel Maria Villar, is in a Spanish jail facing a range of corruption allegations.

Fredericks and Hickey were among the few IOC members to miss meetings this month in Lausanne, Switzerland, in the 2024-28 Olympic bid contests.

If their absences were expected, Sheikh Ahmad's decision to skip Los Angeles and Paris officials presenting their projects was more surprising.

The Kuwaiti royal is seen as a key ally in IOC votes, in part because of leading Lausanne-based ANOC. It is unclear if he has traveled to Switzerland, where federal prosecutors have a longstanding investigation of FIFA, since the Brooklyn court hearing.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.