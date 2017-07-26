Olympic leaders riddled with scandal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

GENEVA — The Olympic family of sports is in a period of turmoil one year after a troubled Rio de Janeiro Games.

A slew of critical headlines for sport's world governing bodies in the past week has tarnished soccer's FIFA, swimming's FINA and boxing's AIBA organizations.

A common theme is allegations of financial mismanagement to retain power and influence in the sports governance world that typically involves first-class travel, five-star hotels and access to political leaders.

Personal enrichment is alleged against a rising star of the International Olympic Committee, former sprinter Frankie Fredericks. Track and field body IAAF suspended Fredericks last week from its ruling committee during a probe of the $300,000 payment to his company on the day in 2009 that Rio was chosen to host the 2016 Olympics. Fredericks denies any wrongdoing.

The state of AIBA's institutional finances led its executive committee to pass a vote of no confidence in President Ching-Kuo Wu. An IOC executive board member, Wu denied reports AIBA risks bankruptcy because investors want their money back.

Another IOC board member, Patrick Hickey, has been “self-suspended” for 11 months since being arrested in Rio for alleged links to scalping Olympic tickets.

The IOC, which passed a 2014 resolution urging sports organizations to commit to improved governance, declined comment Wednesday on recent issues facing Summer Games sports.

FIFA's senior vice president, Angel Maria Villar, is in a Spanish jail facing a range of corruption allegations.

Fredericks and Hickey were among the few IOC members to miss meetings this month in Lausanne, Switzerland, in the 2024-28 Olympic bid contests.

If their absences were expected, Sheikh Ahmad's decision to skip Los Angeles and Paris officials presenting their projects was more surprising.

The Kuwaiti royal is seen as a key ally in IOC votes, in part because of leading Lausanne-based ANOC. It is unclear if he has traveled to Switzerland, where federal prosecutors have a longstanding investigation of FIFA, since the Brooklyn court hearing.