Nation, World Sports

Kyle Busch ends winless season with Cup victory at Pocono

The Associated Press | Sunday, July 30, 2017, 8:00 p.m.
Getty Images
Kyle Busch celebrates with a burnout after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton's 400 on July 30, 2017, at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond.

LONG POND — Kyle Busch used a bump-and-run on Kevin Harvick to take the lead and held on to snap a 36-race losing streak and win the NASCAR Cup race Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

Busch won for the first time this season in the No. 18 Toyota and won for the first time ever at Pocono. Busch had led more than 1,000 laps this season entering the race. He was racing for the lead last weekend in the Brickyard 400 when he wrecked with Martin Truex Jr., which led to a pit road altercation between members of both teams.

Busch won from the pole and gave Toyota its 100th Cup win since its 2007 debut.

Busch, the 2015 Cup champion, had never gone a full season without winning a race. Charlotte Motor Speedway is now the only track where he's failed to win.

“I never thought this day would happen,” Busch said.

He also won his 176th career NASCAR race over the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series.

“We've all been fighting all year long and just wasn't sure why,” Busch said. “This is something I've been waiting for for a long, long time. It's been a frustrating year but an awesome day today.”

Harvick finished second, followed by Truex, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski. Harvick, who hasn't won in 34 career races at Pocono, said he had nothing for Busch down the stretch.

“There was no battle. He was way faster than we were,” Harvick said.

Busch had seven top-five finishes and was runner-up to Austin Dillon in the Coca-Cola 600. All the near misses have gnawed at Busch, who won the All-Star race. He won for the first time since the 2016 Brickyard 400.

Busch earned a spot in NASCAR's playoffs. There are just three open spots and five races left before the field is set.

Jimmie Johnson wrecked and did not finish for the third time in the last four races. Johnson connected with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kasey Kahne and was spun into the wall.

