Driver Danny Shetler among Lernerville Speedway title contenders

The final month of points racing at Lernerville Speedway begins Friday. Weather permitting, four nights remain for a driver to secure a track championship.

The Sprint Car championship has turned into a three-car race between defending champion Jack Sodeman Jr., 2015 champion A.J. Flick and Danny Shetler.

Flick leads the title chase by five points over Shetler and 13 points over Sodeman. Gary Kreiss, Jr. is fourth, 45 points behind Flick. Cory Good, 48 points back, rounds out the top five.

While Sodeman and Flick are popular choices as championship contenders, the surprise is Shetler, a Johnstown resident, has a shot at his first Lernerville title, though the driver disagrees.

“I think we expected that this could happen,” Shetler said. “We had a strong car last year, especially late in the season. We knew that we should be pretty good and hoped for a bit of luck. Things seemed to turn around for us in that regard.”

That turnaround happened in the second week of the season when he recorded his first victory at Lernerville.

“We've won at a lot of other places but just had trouble here,” Shetler said. “It always seemed that when we were in front here with a chance to win, something would happen, just bad luck with a caution at a bad time. It seems like that win always tried to avoid us. We got the one early in the season and are hoping to get another one here in the last month of the season.”

Shetler's never won a title at Lernerville, but he won the 2008 championship at Sharon Speedway. Sodeman won the 2009 and '10 championships at Sharon.

If Sodeman jumps two spots to win this season's title, he will be the first repeat champion at Lernerville since Kevin Schaeffer won three in a row from 2006-08.

An interesting aspect of the championship race is the top three have won a combined four races this season. Sodeman has won two races, and Flick and Shetler one each.

Long gone are the days when a driver dominated the division like Ralph Quarterson did in 1969 when he won 13 features, or Lou Blaney in 1977 and Ed Lynch Jr. in 2004 when they each won 10 on the way to titles.

“I won just two features the year I won,” Flick said. “Last year, Jack (Sodeman) won three. My dad, (Mark Flick in 1994) he won just one the year he won in Modifieds. Nobody has really dominated anything. So it's all about being consistent.”

Flick is also not going to allow any pressure to overtake his thinking.

“We've done it before and the pressure was all about getting that first one,” Flick said. “And this year has been so experimental with what we have been putting on the track. There are nights I could go back in time, and we could have salvaged a fourth-place finish but I put a junk car out there and made it an eighth-place car, so I gave away some points there.”

Last week's races were rained out after the completion of the heat races. Shetler drove through the rain to get to the track. Most seasons, Shetler would not have done so.

“We don't generally try to get wrapped up in points and for years didn't really run anywhere for points,” Shetler said. “We just did what we wanted to do and ran where we wanted. When you are running for points, it's like tonight with the forecast that looks really bad, we had to come. Now, if we didn't come and they got it in, then it would cost us.”

With the chase nearing its end, Flick and Shetler plan on remaining consistent.

“It'd be awesome to win,” Shetler said. “I'm looking forward to the challenge. I think it will be a tight race between the three of us, and hopefully, we will be right there on the final night.

“The other two have been here in this situation and have won. Hopefully, it'll be enjoyable for the fans watching, and it would be great to win at a track like this with such a prestigious history.”

For most drivers, the pursuit of a title is as important as the championship, and Flick is no different.

“It's not just winning the points and being the best,” Flick said. “It shows a level of consistency and shows what our team is capable of doing. It shows that week in and week out we can go out and do well, which also shows that our work in the garage is very good.

“It's satisfactory and the record books will always show that our name is side by side with those names but everyone knows that we are in such different eras and there are differences,” Flick added. “The technology level is different and it's just so tough to compare eras, from both sides.”

Thomas Zuck is a freelance writer.