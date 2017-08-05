Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Victory is Joey Logano's focus in pursuit of NASCAR playoff spot

The Associated Press | Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 7:23 p.m.
Getty Images
Joey Logano drives August 5, 2017, during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series I Love NY 355 in Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Updated 1 hour ago

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Joey Logano isn't quite ready to push the panic button as NASCAR's playoff season looms.

At least he knows what will ease his mind: winning one of the next five races.

“I'm not sure it's even a must-win yet, but it's getting closer to that point,” Logano said Saturday before Cup practice on the road course at Watkins Glen. “This is one of our best shots, but we also have some great racetracks coming up. We've won at four of the next five. We know we can do it.”

Logano has a victory already, but NASCAR ruled that his win at Richmond in April was “encumbered,” so it won't count toward a playoff berth.

He has become a fixture in the playoffs and has made the final round two times in the three years the current format has been in place. The only time he failed was when he was intentionally wrecked by Matt Kenseth in 2015 at Martinsville. That year, he led the series with six wins and appeared to be the driver to beat.

But this summer hasn't been kind to him. In the last 10 races, Logano has six finishes outside the top 20, and last week at Pocono the No. 22 Penske Ford team self-destructed with pit road problems. He had to make three stops late and finished 27th, leaving him 69 points behind Kenseth in the race for the final berth in the playoffs.

Logano and Clint Bowyer, who enters Sunday's race just 17 points behind Kenseth, have road-course wins on their Cup resumes — Logano at Watkins Glen two years ago and Bowyer at Sonoma in 2012. Bowyer finished second at Sonoma in June behind Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick, and at Watkins Glen International he's earned one top-five and four top-10s. Kenseth never has won on a road course.

Logano has emerged as a real threat at this track. He's won two straight races in the Xfinity series and finished second last year in the Cup race to Denny Hamlin.

Strategy always comes into play on both road courses the Cup series visits each year, and in this race it's likely to be key for several drivers. The repaving of the track before last season's race has made passing more difficult. Add stage racing — the first two segments of the 90-lap event are 20 laps, and the cars have a range of about 30 laps on a fuel load — and there's a recipe for intrigue.

“That second stage is going to be critical,” said AJ Allmendinger, whose only Cup victory came at Watkins Glen three years ago. “I can easily see people giving up stage points and pitting early before the stage ends to get an opportunity to be up front on the third stage. Track position at Watkins Glen is always critical.

“For every person, it's a little different,” Allmendinger said. “Those guys that are right on the edge of making the playoffs when it comes to outright points (Kenseth, Bowyer), those guys are in the running. They're going to try to stay in it for the points.”

In the first Cup practice Saturday, several drivers spun out, including Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Danica Patrick. Kyle Busch topped the session, followed by Martin Truex Jr., Hamlin, Jamie McMurray and rookie Erik Jones.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.