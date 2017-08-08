Former WPIAL cross champion Kennedy nearing finish line at Notre Dame

Brent Kennedy worked an internship this summer at Discovery Robotics, an Oakland start-up creating an industrial floor-cleaning robot. After years of research and development, the company is nearing the finish line, getting into production and manufacturing.

In athletic terms, Kennedy can relate.

The Kiski Area graduate's first three cross country seasons at Notre Dame contained several setbacks as he worked through injuries both nagging and acute. But as he approaches his final year of competition, he feels the healthiest he has in years and hopes to parlay that into a strong finishing kick.

“So far my college career has been good on the track and not quite what I wanted in cross country, just the way injuries go,” Kennedy said. “I wouldn't complain about getting to travel with the team and run varsity, but I think I'm finally coming up on a season where I've been healthy for a whole summer of training. The team's looking good, and I'm just really looking forward to contributing hopefully in the top two or three guys on the team and being more of a senior leader.”

The middle of three brothers who starred at Kiski Area — oldest brother Ryan is the cross country coach at Manheim Central, while younger brother Eric will begin his freshman cross country season at Penn this fall — Brent Kennedy won the WPIAL Class AAA cross country title as a junior and finished second in the state.

A stress fracture in his right tibia forced him to miss much of his senior cross country season, however, and it marked the beginning of a consistent battle with injuries. The stress fracture recurred before his sophomore year at Notre Dame, and he dealt with a long list of nagging leg issues — tendinitis in his Achilles tendon, ankle, feet and knees.

“(The stress fracture is) an injury where you know you're out six to eight weeks. You can't do anything,” Kennedy said. “But it's more just been some tendinitis stuff, just kind of small things that have interrupted the consistency. That's what it's all about.”

Kennedy battled the injuries to run in events like the ACC championships — where he placed 66th in the 8K as a junior — and the Great Lakes Regional — where he took 72nd. He also competed for the Notre Dame track and field team, running a variety of indoor and outdoor distance events in his first three years.

Talking to coaches and teammates helped Kennedy overcome any frustration he felt about the lingering injuries.

“My older brother had arthritis in his foot by the time he came to his sophomore year in college, so he cross-trained his whole way basically through four years of running,” Kennedy said. “He was a little more unfortunate than I was. I don't get too upset. I've been healthy enough to make it through most seasons, travel with the team, run in championship races, so I have no complaints or regrets.”

He especially has no complaints now.

Kennedy is running about 90 miles a week, an increase over recent years. He trains during the morning before his internship, meeting members of the Pitt cross country team at their house on Upper Campus — “The first half of every run is straight downhill, and the second half is straight uphill,” he said — and also runs with his younger brother Eric around the Alle-Kiski Valley.

“The inconsistency is what I feel has really improved this summer, and you talk to any runner, that's the most important thing: running as much as possible without getting hurt,” Kennedy said.

“I've become better at taking my easy days easy and being able to recover and take the harder days hard. That's been important for me, just three days a week not look at the watch and just enjoy it. Then the two or three days you want to run hard, you're more recovered and not going to get as beat down. That's what I've been focusing on.”

Kennedy hopes to help lead an experienced Notre Dame men's cross country team to a strong fall season. Because of the rigors of the sport, he said runners tend to be at their best in their later years.

The mechanical engineering major is hoping for one strong final season before joining the workforce, whether he works with robots or not.

“I miss being at my best on the cross country course,” he said. “In high school, generally it's what you're good at that you're going to like the most, and cross country is where I kind of found the most success. I fell in love with cross country, and that carried over to track. It has kind of flipped in college; it's kind of interesting.”

