Norris makes most of Lernerville's disjointed schedule

Six-time Lernerville champion Alex Ferree may have history on his side, but time is not.

Ferree is second in the Late Model championship race — 33 points behind Michael Norris, who is barreling towards his first Lernerville Speedway title. Including tonight, there are three points-paying nights remaining in the season. The track has lost three of its last four regular, four-division nights of racing because of rain.

The big World of Outlaws races, as well as the weather, have split the season in half to make it seem like there is no flow.

“I know one guy who is in a rhythm, a really good rhythm, is Mike,” Ferree said. “Mat (Williamson), too, in the Big Block. Mat's won all but one of the Big Blocks and Mike has won all but two, on the normal nights, of the Late Models.”

Norris, of Sarver, has won four of the six regular Late Model features this season. Defending champion Russell King won July 16, and Brandon Shephard on May 19.

“It's felt a lot like 2012 when we won at (Pittsburgh's Pennsylvania Motor Speedway), where everything has gone our way,” Norris said. “We've had a couple instances where we had a little bad luck, but nothing too much and we rebounded well. The second or third night we spun out and I think as a younger driver I might have let that get to me more and been a little out of control afterwards. I was still upset and driving aggressively, but I've learned a lot over the past couple of years.”

Ferree, of Saxonburg, twice has won three straight Lernerville titles: 2007-09 and 2013-15. So his view towards championships is a little different than a driver looking for his first at Lernerville.

“It really wouldn't do too much to me to win again,” Ferree said. “The first one was great. To win three in a row twice was awesome. Right now I am tied with Senior (Bob Wearing Sr.) for all-time championships in a Late Model, and for someone to talk about me, or to have my name next to Bob Wearing Sr., is fine by me. I'm tickled to death about that, and I don't need to be in front of him on any list.”

Ferree has 35 career victories in a Late Model at Lernerville. He is fourth all-time in the division and 17th overall. Norris' four wins this season have him at 11 for his career at Lernerville, and that puts him in the all-time top-20 in the Late Model. It may not sound like a big deal, but to Norris it has been for a while.

“At the banquet last year I was looking at the winning list, and I just want my name to be on that list,” Norris said. “I just want to get there. To win a championship would be something. To be in the conversation, to have your name next to some of the top drivers would be special. Times change, but in the end we're all racing for that same goal.”

Forty is the most points a driver can earn in one night: 30 for the feature and 10 from the heat. Lower car counts this season will have an impact on the championship.

“Mike's been super fast,” Ferree said “And that's the problem of even trying to beat him in points because with the car counts dwindling, even if he has an issue and drops out there are only 11 or 12 cars then — so how many points can I make up, even if I win? I have to make up a full night of points with not many weeks left.”

“He's just good right now, and I've had that happen to me two times in my career where I was just dominant. I'm not trying to be cocky, but sometimes it feels that no matter what you do, everything clicks and you just win. One year I won eight or nine features, and it's an amazing feeling. I think Michael is on that run right now, and it's awesome when you have that. He's always been fast here but never really had the luck.”

Norris did not argue with Ferree's assessment.

“You have to stay focused and try not to get too caught up in this,” Norris said. “If something goes wrong just stay with your instincts and do what you know works. This is the best we have run. But I also have the best equipment I've ever had. I have the best team and the most support backing me that I've ever had. I have more confidence here than I've ever had and to have all that is a pretty lethal combination, and we'll ride that for as long as we can.”

Thomas Zuck is a freelance writer.