Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Lawyer: No appearance at Florida DUI hearing for Tiger Woods

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 9:39 a.m.
In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, Tiger Woods reacts on the 10th hole during the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The attorney for Woods says the golfer will not attend his arraignment on a driving under the influence charge. Under court rules, Woods’ attorney can enter a not guilty plea on his behalf Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Any other plea would require Woods’ attendance.

Updated 53 minutes ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Tiger Woods pleaded not guilty Wednesday to driving under the influence and will enter a diversion program later this year, a Florida prosecutor said.

Palm Beach County Assistant State Attorney Adrienne Ellis said Woods' attorney entered the plea on his behalf. The 41-year-old golf superstar will enter a diversion program on Oct. 25.

Woods' attorney Douglas Duncan had no comment. Woods was not in the courtroom on Wednesday.

Under the plea deal, prosecutors will drop the DUI charge from his arrest in May when he was found asleep in his Mercedes-Benz, apparently under the influence of a prescription painkiller and an anti-insomnia drug. No alcohol was found in his system.

Such plea deals are offered to many first-time DUI offenders in Palm Beach County.

By agreeing to enter the program for first-time DUI defendants, Woods will have to plead guilty to reckless driving and receive a year's probation.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.