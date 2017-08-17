Leechburg driver Swartzlander faces steep road at Lernerville

The 2017 Big Block Modified season at Lernerville Speedway can be explained in two simple statistics.

First, two-time defending champion Mat Williamson has won seven features.

Second, in four of those features, seven-time champion Brian Swartzlander was runner-up.

That's sort of the way things have gone the past few seasons. Williamson, of St. Catharines, Ontario, has won three of the last four titles. Along the way, he has won 25 features and unless something happens in the final two nights of point racing, Williamson will again be champion.

“It seems to be one of those things that comes and goes,” Williamson said of his recent success. “One week you're untouchable and then all of a sudden the next week it's gone and you don't have it anymore. I don't know how to keep it like this, if I did then this sport would be easy.

“We'll just see how long we can ride it. It's luck, some places you go and can't do anything wrong and some places you can't do anything right. This place just suits my driving style.”

None of that suggests Swartzlander is not running well. Quite the opposite for the Leechburg native. Swartzlander has won one feature this season, Williamson finished second that night. Swartzlander is fifth in Lernerville history with 93 wins, also good for first in the Modifieds.

But now Swartzlander has to make up 26 points in the final two nights of the regular season. That's not an easy task because a driver can only earn 40 points in any given night.

“We've really been running well,” Swartzlander said. “I don't think we've had a race here, other than the one we didn't finish that we have not been in the top three. We are running well, but we need to be better.”

The last three weeks of racing have been rained out, and that hasn't made Swartzlander's quest for a title any easier. It hasn't done much to help Williamson's bottom line either.

Two weeks ago, Williamson and his team did not make the 4 1⁄ 2 -hour drive from St. Catharines to Lernerville. That night heat races were completed, and Swartzlander won his heat to gain 10 points.

“Last week hurt us with not coming down,” Williamson said. “The chance of rain makes it unfeasible to keep doing it every week. I hope we get it in tonight. At some time I think we have to look at this with a collective decision, especially when there is a 90 percent chance of rain.”

Lernerville has lost six regular nights to rain this season. That's not great, but nowhere near some other seasons. In 1992, there were more rainouts (14) than races (13.) The 2006 and 2011 seasons both had nine nights called for rain.

While the rain has hurt everyone, the June 16 feature is most likely where Swartzlander can point to deciding the title. That night, he was scored 15th after completing 15 of 25 laps. Williamson won that feature and gained 19 points.

“We broke one point night and that really hurt us,” said Swartzlander, whose last title came in 2012. “We were somewhat closer, even with how he has been doing so well. I just look at it now that we are just trying to win races.

“I don't know that we are still alive because that's a lot of points to try to make up,” Swartzlander added. “Even if I beat him and he finishes second, that's just two points. He'd have to have some big misfortune for me to have a chance of catching him, and I don't wish that on anyone.”

If Williamson secures the title, he would be the first driver in a Big Block to win three consecutive Lernerville championships. That itself is a big deal when you look at the list of drivers who have won two in a row — Swartzlander (twice), Dave Murdick, Bob Wearing Sr., Bob Wearing Jr. and Ed Lynch Sr.

“It would certainly mean a lot because it takes a lot to win a championship at any track,” Williamson said. “I think it takes a lot more to win when you are four-and-a-half hours away from home every week. We don't have a backup car and don't have a big trailer with space for a second car and if we blow up a motor, we don't have another option. To come down here every week and to win, I think shows a lot.”

