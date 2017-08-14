Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Kyle Larson's wild weekend could be career boost

The Associated Press | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 7:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kyle Larson drove in a prestigious sprint car event in Iowa on Saturday, then made it back to Michigan in time to win Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race.

So the question team owner Chip Ganassi faced in the news conference afterward wasn't all that outlandish: Could the Indianapolis 500 be a possibility in the future?

“See what you do to me?” Ganassi said to Larson.

Larson's plan for last weekend was a bold one, and it required some leeway from his owner, but the victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday was all the validation he needed. His weekend itinerary was the type of adventurous effort that can help a talented young driver build his fan base, and that's something Ganassi seemed to understand.

And when he won the most important race of the weekend, the 25-year-old Larson might have earned a little more latitude for the future.

“Indy 500 is definitely on my bucket list,” Larson said. “I don't know if it is right now at this moment, but for sure some day I'd like to, and Chip knows that.”

Larson has four career Cup victories, and his rise comes at a time when NASCAR could use as many popular, young drivers as possible. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is following Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart into retirement, and recent champions Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick are in their 40s.

Stewart had a reputation for extending himself well beyond the basic NASCAR Cup schedule. In 2001, he ran both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, completing all 1,100 miles at Indy and Charlotte.

Kurt Busch tried that “double” in 2014 and made it through more than 900 miles before engine failure ended his bid.

Ganassi seemed to realize what this past weekend's whirlwind could do for Larson's popularity, and he publicly urged sprint car fans to tune in for the NASCAR race Sunday. He said Sunday's manageable start time — around 3 p.m. in Michigan — played a role in his decision.

“I had concerns, and I was getting ready to take a lot of heat in the media for that if we didn't have a good day,” Ganassi said Sunday.

Larson didn't seem like a threat for much of the race, but he found himself close to the lead at the end, then came between cars to pass Martin Truex Jr. on an overtime restart .

“I wanted to make sure that my team and everybody knew that I was focused on the Cup weekend because I think a lot of times it's easy to see my passion for sprint car racing as me not being focused on Cup,” Larson said. “That's definitely not the case. Any time I strap into my car, I'm focused on that day and that race.”

Now that Larson has proven he can keep that focus, he can make a case for more weekends like this in the future — even if his owner maintains a bit of skepticism.

“I just don't want to do something that's going to slow him down, you know? I think you run the risk of that when you have a talent like that, that wants to go drive other kinds of cars and things,” Ganassi said. “I've never been a team owner to keep my drivers from driving other kinds of cars, and obviously, you know,you want to do the best you can for the guy all the time and do what you can do, and hopefully, we can continue to do it.

“I don't want to make any promises.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.