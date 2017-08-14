WWE: Pro wrestler Ric Flair out of surgery and resting
Updated 58 minutes ago
ATLANTA — World Wrestling Entertainment says pro wrestling legend Ric Flair is out of surgery and resting after being hospitalized.
The statement Monday did not give details about the nature of the surgery.
A representative for the showman known as "Nature Boy" says the 68-year-old wrestler was admitted to the hospital for routine monitoring. Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent asked on Twitter Monday for "prayers & positive energy" because Flair has "tough medical issues."
Former pro wrestler Mick Foley and wrestling executive Eric Bischoff are among numerous wrestlers wishing Flair well on Twitter.
Sending positive energy and prayers out to you Ric. We need The Nature Boy around for a long time! @LegacyTalentCEO @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/BFbz6YvB0D— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 14, 2017
Thoughts, prayers, and positive thoughts up for @RicFlairNatrBoy . Time to kick-out and make another comeback my friend.— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 14, 2017
Known for his flamboyant outfits and "Woooo!" catchphrase, Flair made his professional debut in 1972 and was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2008.