Sports

Distraught pitcher at Little League World Series consoled by opposing coaches, players

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 11:21 a.m.
Maracaibo, Venezuela's Dario Cardozo (16) slides into Santiago, Dominican Republic second baseman Erick Torres (5) after being forced out on a fielder's choice in the second inning of an International elimination baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Umpire Christopher Ruiz ruled Cardozo out for sliding with his spikes high.
Updated 2 hours ago

Sometimes, moments like these outlast the greatness on the field.

During an elimination game at the Little World Series on Monday, Venezuela avoided elimination when Omar Romero hit a two-run walk-off triple in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Dominican Republic pitcher Edward Uceta is seen sprawled out on the mound sobbing in agony after surrendering the winning hit.

Venezuela coaches made their way over to console Uceta in a display of the type of sportsmanship that tends to stick in the minds of Little League fans.

During last year's tournament, Maine-Endwell (N.Y.) completed an undefeated season when it defeated South Korea, 2-1, in the Little League World Series championship game.

With South Korea players distraught, Maine-Endwell players asked the South Koreans to jog around the field with them, as is tradition for the champions.

There never is a shortage of tear-jerking moments in Williamsport.

