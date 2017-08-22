Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Emotional John Cena surprised by fans whose lives he's changed

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 1:48 p.m.
John Cena presents the Jimmy V perseverance award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
John Cena presents the Jimmy V perseverance award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

He's a WWE good guy for a reason. Don't expect that to change.

Cricket Wireless released a video this week of fans turning the tables on John Cena, thanking him for his support and message during trying times. Cena has granted more than 500 Make-a-Wish wishes and is never afraid to surprise fans .

In the video, Cena is asked to read letters from fans thanking him for his support of them through whatever their tough journey may have been.

Then, they start greeting him face to face.

We'll let his tears and emotion do the rest of the talking.

