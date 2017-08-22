Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Cavaliers trade Kyrie Irving to Celtics for Isaiah Thomas in blockbuster deal

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 8:15 p.m.
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) collides with Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat, from Poland, in the first half of an NBA game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Washington. The Celtics won, 119-117.
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) collides with Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat, from Poland, in the first half of an NBA game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Washington. The Celtics won, 119-117.

Updated 4 hours ago

CLEVELAND — Kyrie Irving's next cross-over will come against the Cavaliers.

Cleveland's All-Star guard, who asked owner Dan Gilbert to trade him earlier this summer, was dealt Tuesday night to the Boston Celtics in exchange for star Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder and a 2018 first-round draft pick, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press.

Since Irving made his stunning request, the defending Eastern Conference champions have been looking for a trade partner. They found the perfect one in the Celtics, who will now build around Irving and newly signed free agent Gordon Hayward.

Irving's first regular-season game for Boston will be against Cleveland as the Cavs will host the Celtics on Oct. 17 — a date being circled by fans already.

Irving, who made the biggest shot in Cleveland history to win the 2016 NBA Finals, is joining a Boston team that lost to Cleveland in last season's conference finals and has been unable to unseat LeBron James and Co. in recent years.

The Cavs were concerned about getting equivalent value for Irving, who has two years remaining on his contract, but in the 5-foot-9 Thomas they are adding one of the league's most dynamic playmakers. Thomas averaged 28.9 points last season. He missed most of the East finals with a hip injury.

Cleveland is also getting Crowder, a solid perimeter defender, and a first-round pick that Boston got from Brooklyn. The package could help the Cavs reload if James opts out of his contract next summer and leaves Cleveland for a second time.

The Vertical first reported the possible blockbuster deal.

The Cavs drafted Irving with the No. 1 overall pick in 2011. He struggled in his first few seasons but blossomed in recent years alongside James. However, that didn't seem to be enough for the 25-year-old, who has wanted to be the prime player on his own team.

He got his wish.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.