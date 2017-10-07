Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Rain forces Charlotte Motor Speedway shake-ups for NASCAR race

The Associated Press | Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, 6:36 p.m.
The #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, is seen with a rain cover during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 7, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
The #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, is seen with a rain cover during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 7, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
A crew member stands by tires protected from the rain before a scheduled practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Rain has delayed activities at the track. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
A crew member stands by tires protected from the rain before a scheduled practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Rain has delayed activities at the track. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Updated 16 hours ago

CONCORD, N.C. — Rain has wreaked havoc with NASCAR's opening race for the second round of the playoffs.

All practice was canceled Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the start of Sunday's race already has been moved up an hour to give NASCAR a bigger window to complete the 500-mile event.

It's not the Chamber of Commerce weekend Charlotte officials hoped for when they rearranged the schedule. This event traditionally has been held Saturday nights but was washed out last year by Hurricane Matthew.

Held the next day, on a gorgeous Carolina afternoon, the race was one of the more competitive events of the season. Drivers felt that running in the afternoon improved the on-track product, and Charlotte officials adjusted by moving the event to Sunday.

Now, Hurricane Nate is expected to spoil the day.

The track had a different struggle Friday after it discovered it had not properly applied traction compound to the track. It required a second application in the turns, but not before it caused Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and David Ragan to wiggle exiting Turn 4 and hit the wall during practice. Earnhardt and Busch had to move to backup cars.

Charlotte officials figured out that it had not applied enough of the PJ1 sticky substance in that turn, and drivers had asked about it after the dicey practice session.

“The stuff that they sprayed down, it has had a bad reaction to the sun or something that has made it really slick,” Earnhardt said after Friday's accident. “Something has made it to where it doesn't have grip, it's the opposite.”

Now the rain will wash some of the substance away, and with all practice canceled Saturday, drivers won't know what to expect when the race does begin. Earnhardt crashed in the opening moments of Friday practice and said he'd avoid the top line of the track where the compound is until another driver demonstrates there's no danger.

It was little surprise to see a pair of Toyotas sweep the front row in qualifying. The cars, though, weren't the usual suspects.

Denny Hamlin and Matt Kenseth gave Joe Gibbs Racing the top two starting spots for the race. The stronger Toyotas in qualifying this year had belonged to Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch.

For Hamlin, the up-front starting spot is important to getting off to a good start in this round of the playoffs. He's lagging behind Truex, winner of the playoff opener at Chicago, and teammate Busch, winner the last two weeks.

Truex has been difficult to catch this season and leads the series with five wins, 19 stage victories and 59 playoff points. So he's had very little to complain about from his spot out front.

“It feels really good, honestly,” he said. “It's been a great season, and you know it's been really cool to be kind of the guy to beat or to have the most stage wins, the most points, the most wins, all that stuff.”

But Truex knows how quickly it can change. He dominated the first round of the playoffs last season, only to falter in the second round. He was eliminated at Talladega last year after winning two of the first three races of the playoffs.

Related Content
NASCAR championship favorites took different paths but both had to learn how to win
CONCORD, N.C. — It hasn't been easy for Martin Truex Jr. to get to this point. It hasn't been easy for Kyle Larson, either. But ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.