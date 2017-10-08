Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Galen Rupp 1st American to win men's Chicago Marathon since 2002

The Associated Press | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
Elite runners head down Columbus Drive during 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday Oct. 8, 2017 in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Elite runners head down Columbus Drive during 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday Oct. 8, 2017 in Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Runners participate in the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Runners participate in the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Runners participate in the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Runners participate in the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Runners participate in the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Runners participate in the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A runner grabs water at an aid station during the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A runner grabs water at an aid station during the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The wheelchair racers start the 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday Oct. 8, 2017 in Chicago. (Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune via AP)
The wheelchair racers start the 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday Oct. 8, 2017 in Chicago. (Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune via AP)
A man holds a sign in the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A man holds a sign in the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Runners participate in the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Runners participate in the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The wheelchair racers start the 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday Oct. 8, 2017 in Chicago. (Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune via AP)
The wheelchair racers start the 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday Oct. 8, 2017 in Chicago. (Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Runners participate in the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Runners participate in the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Runners are off and moving at the start of the 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday Oct. 8, 2017 in Chicago. (Nancy Stone//Chicago Tribune via AP)
Runners are off and moving at the start of the 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday Oct. 8, 2017 in Chicago. (Nancy Stone//Chicago Tribune via AP)
Runners head down Columbus Drive during the 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday Oct. 8, 2017 in Chicago. In the background are Trump Tower (center, left)and the Wrigley Building (center, right) (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Runners head down Columbus Drive during the 2017 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday Oct. 8, 2017 in Chicago. In the background are Trump Tower (center, left)and the Wrigley Building (center, right) (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Runners start the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Runners start the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO — An American has won the men's Chicago Marathon for the first time since 2002.

Galen Rupp crossed the finished line at 2 hours 9 minutes and 20 seconds. Kenyan Abel Kirui came in second, 28 seconds behind Rupp. Another Kenyan, Bernard Kipyego, was third.

The women's race was won by Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba in 2 hours 18 minutes and 31 seconds. Brigid Kosgei of Kenya came second and American Jordan Hasay was third.

The last American to win the men's race was Khalid Khannouchi in 2002.

More than 40,000 runners started the 40th annual Chicago Marathon and more than a million spectators lined the route.

