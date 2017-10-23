Justin LaBar: Kurt Angle's return to WWE satisfying, but there's more to come

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

MINNEAPOLIS – Some kind of history was made at “Tables, Ladders & Chairs” on Sunday night.

Kurt Angle wrestled in a WWE ring for the first time in 11 years — kind of. The Shield reunited and headlined a WWE pay-per-view for the first time three years — kind of.

Did fans of professional wrestling get what they wanted? Kind of, but WWE did its best to give fans something at an event that seemed cursed.

Without the injured Hardy Boyz, innovators of the tables-ladders-chairs concept, and then denied the services Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt because of medical issues, WWE officials were constantly scrambling to book the “TLC” card.

Cards are always subject to change. In the past, WWE has offered refunds to fans when top superstars cannot appear as advertised at events.

But for a pay-per-view event such as “TLC,” all options had to be on the table to deliver some kind of goods. The decision to substitute Angle, a legend, for Reigns, the current face of WWE, was as exciting as it was desperate given the challenging circumstances.

This was not the Angle return for which anybody had clamored, though.

Instead of in his traditional red, white and blue singlet and to his familiar theme song, Angle donned the black SWAT gear and joined Shield members Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in arriving through the crowd. He delivered more chair shots than belly-to-back suplexes, but the “TLC” main event was never intended to be about technical wrestling.

At 48, Angle was the second-oldest performer in the match. Given the toll of his grueling amateur background, several major injuries and an acknowledged addiction to pain-killing drugs, Angle easily was the most physically worn participant.

Despite it all, including a lengthy layoff from any kind of wrestling, Angle never looked out of place at “TLC.”

He sold his opponents' moves, especially a frightening-looking slam through a table from Braun Strowman. That intense spot appeared to eliminate Angle from the match, leaving Rollins and Ambrose to take on Strowman, Kane, Sheamus and Cesaro and The Miz — and take a pummeling in the 2-on-5 dynamic.

A bit over-produced (justifiably, given the adjustments required), the match ended satisfyingly. Angle triumphantly returned to his music, to deliver his Angle Slams and Ankle Lock finishers. He even took Reigns' place in a Shield Bomb of The Miz for the victory.

The match was fine. The match was fun.

The match was not appropriate for the anticipated in-ring return for one of the best professional wrestlers of any time.

However, the match might have been a trial balloon for the real in-ring return of professional wrestling's Olympic Hero. Now that he has cleared the hurdles of being cleared to perform and having actually performed, Angle is probably closer to a match at WrestleMania in New Orleans. His “son,” Jason Jordan, seems the likeliest of opponents.

That match will be the Angle moment for which we have all been waiting. The “TLC” main event was a case of Angle stepping up by stepping when WWE needed to do what was best for business at the last minute.

A beloved former champion went from being a WWE general manager to being allowed to wrestle in a WWE ring on Sunday night.

Kind of makes you wonder how Daniel Bryan feels right now.

Justin LaBar is a contributing writer. Reach him at jlabar@tribweb.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinLaBar.