Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Justin LaBar: Kurt Angle's return to WWE satisfying, but there's more to come

Justin Labar | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 10:52 a.m.
Former WWE champion Kurt Angle flashes his famous icy glare while being photograhed in his Moon home, on Wednesday November 8, 2006.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Former WWE champion Kurt Angle flashes his famous icy glare while being photograhed in his Moon home, on Wednesday November 8, 2006.

Updated 7 hours ago

MINNEAPOLIS – Some kind of history was made at “Tables, Ladders & Chairs” on Sunday night.

Kurt Angle wrestled in a WWE ring for the first time in 11 years — kind of. The Shield reunited and headlined a WWE pay-per-view for the first time three years — kind of.

Did fans of professional wrestling get what they wanted? Kind of, but WWE did its best to give fans something at an event that seemed cursed.

Without the injured Hardy Boyz, innovators of the tables-ladders-chairs concept, and then denied the services Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt because of medical issues, WWE officials were constantly scrambling to book the “TLC” card.

Cards are always subject to change. In the past, WWE has offered refunds to fans when top superstars cannot appear as advertised at events.

But for a pay-per-view event such as “TLC,” all options had to be on the table to deliver some kind of goods. The decision to substitute Angle, a legend, for Reigns, the current face of WWE, was as exciting as it was desperate given the challenging circumstances.

This was not the Angle return for which anybody had clamored, though.

Instead of in his traditional red, white and blue singlet and to his familiar theme song, Angle donned the black SWAT gear and joined Shield members Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in arriving through the crowd. He delivered more chair shots than belly-to-back suplexes, but the “TLC” main event was never intended to be about technical wrestling.

At 48, Angle was the second-oldest performer in the match. Given the toll of his grueling amateur background, several major injuries and an acknowledged addiction to pain-killing drugs, Angle easily was the most physically worn participant.

Despite it all, including a lengthy layoff from any kind of wrestling, Angle never looked out of place at “TLC.”

He sold his opponents' moves, especially a frightening-looking slam through a table from Braun Strowman. That intense spot appeared to eliminate Angle from the match, leaving Rollins and Ambrose to take on Strowman, Kane, Sheamus and Cesaro and The Miz — and take a pummeling in the 2-on-5 dynamic.

A bit over-produced (justifiably, given the adjustments required), the match ended satisfyingly. Angle triumphantly returned to his music, to deliver his Angle Slams and Ankle Lock finishers. He even took Reigns' place in a Shield Bomb of The Miz for the victory.

The match was fine. The match was fun.

The match was not appropriate for the anticipated in-ring return for one of the best professional wrestlers of any time.

However, the match might have been a trial balloon for the real in-ring return of professional wrestling's Olympic Hero. Now that he has cleared the hurdles of being cleared to perform and having actually performed, Angle is probably closer to a match at WrestleMania in New Orleans. His “son,” Jason Jordan, seems the likeliest of opponents.

That match will be the Angle moment for which we have all been waiting. The “TLC” main event was a case of Angle stepping up by stepping when WWE needed to do what was best for business at the last minute.

A beloved former champion went from being a WWE general manager to being allowed to wrestle in a WWE ring on Sunday night.

Kind of makes you wonder how Daniel Bryan feels right now.

Justin LaBar is a contributing writer. Reach him at jlabar@tribweb.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinLaBar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.