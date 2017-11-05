Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Nation, World Sports

Shalane Flanagan upsets Mary Keitany, ends U.S. drought at NYC Marathon

The Associated Press | Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, 12:45 p.m.
Shalane Flanagan crosses the finish line first in the women's division of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Shalane Flanagan crosses the finish line first in the women's division of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya crosses the finish line first in the men's division of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya crosses the finish line first in the men's division of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Updated 42 minutes ago

NEW YORK — Shalane Flanagan dethroned Mary Keitany on Sunday and became the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon since 1977, potentially ending her decorated career with her first major marathon victory.

Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya won the men's race, holding off countryman Wilson Kipsang by 3 seconds for his first major victory.

Keitany had won three straight New York marathons, but Flanagan pulled away from the Kenyan great with about three miles to go. Flanagan finished in 2 hours, 26 minutes, 53 second, about a minute faster than Keitany. The American cried and yelled as she approached the finish line all alone.

The last American woman to win New York was Miki Gorman, who won consecutive titles in 1976-77.

Flanagan finished second in New York for her first marathon in 2010 but hadn't run this race since. After a fracture in her lower back kept her out of the Boston Marathon in the spring, Flanagan trained hard for New York with an eye on Keitany.

Kamworor ran the race in 2:10:53. He and Kipsang embraced just past the finish line to huge cheers.

American running great and 2009 New York winner Meb Keflezighi completed his 26th and final marathon, collapsing as he crossed the finish.

