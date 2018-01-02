Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Nation, World Sports

Alabama dominates Clemson 24-6 in Sugar Bowl

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 12:42 a.m.
Mack Wilson of the Alabama Crimson Tide scores a touchdown on an interception as Kelly Bryant of the Clemson Tigers defends in the second half of the AllState Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 1, 2018 in New Orleans.
Getty Images
Alabama defensive lineman Da'Shawn Handcelebrates his sack in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.
Jabril Robinson of the Clemson Tigers reacts in the second half of the AllState Sugar Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 1, 2018 in New Orleans.
Getty Images
Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis reacts after nearly intercepting a pass in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.
Jalen Hurts of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrtes with fans after the AllState Sugar Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 1, 2018 in New Orleans.
Getty Images
NEW ORLEANS — A pair of Alabama defensive players scored touchdowns 13 seconds apart in the third quarter, and the No. 4 Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.

The third straight playoff meeting between the college football powerhouses was a dud compared to their previous two meetings, both high-scoring classics with the national championship on the line.

Without Deshaun Watson, Clemson (12-2) simply has no answer for Saban's latest group of defensive standouts, sending Alabama (12-1) to an all-Southeastern Conference showdown against Georgia next Monday night in Atlanta.

Da'Ron Payne, a 308-pound defensive lineman, hauled in a 1-yard touchdown pass to put the Tide ahead 17-6. On Clemson's next play, Kelly Bryant's pass deflected off the hands of his receiver and was picked off by Mack Wilson, who returned it 18 yards for a clinching touchdown.

