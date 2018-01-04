Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Nation, World Sports

UCF celebrates 'national championship' with parade, banners, bonuses and Twitter handle

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 8:12 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

The UCF Knights went 13-0, won the American Athletic Conference title, and beat the Auburn Tigers 34-27 in the Peach Bowl, but are they National Champs?

The program, which ended the season ranked No. 12, is arguing that they should be considered the top team in the nation, even though that will officially be decided when Georgia and Alabama meet in the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday night.

But that's not stopping UCF, who will celebrate their season with a parade, banners and even a Twitter handle.

The team will be honored with a parade at Walt Disney World in Orlando on Sunday, which will feature the football team, cheerleaders and marching band. Disney often hosts a parade for sports top teams after championship wins.

On Twitter the program changed their handle to "2017 National Champions" and included an image with the title.

UCF athletic director Danny White has been campaigning that UCF has been ignored all season and overlooked by the College Football Playoff selection committee.

He said to ESPN on Wednesday, "We're trying to build our program, and we feel very strongly as the only undefeated team and having beat Auburn, who beat both teams competing for the national championship, that we have an extremely sound case to claim the crown."

The program plans on hanging banners at the school and stadium, White said in the interview.

"It's a proud moment for our university," White said. "Having an undefeated football season is unique, and this is a moment in time we don't want to forget, and it deserves to be memorialized with a national championship banner."

The program is putting its money where its mouth is, though, with "national championship" bonuses to the coaching staff. The program will distribute $300,000 to on-field assistants and $25,000 to the support staff, according to USA Today .

Two season ago the program was winless with a 0-12 record. Head coach Scott Frost turned around the program, but he's headed out the door, taking over the Nebraska program, his alma mater.

UCF, located in Orlando, is one of the largest public school by enrollment in America.

McKenzie Milton #10 of the UCF Knights celebrates with teammates after defeating the Auburn Tigers 34-27 to win the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
McKenzie Milton #10 of the UCF Knights celebrates with teammates after defeating the Auburn Tigers 34-27 to win the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The UCF Knights celebrate defeating the Auburn Tigers 34-27 to win the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Getty Images
The UCF Knights celebrate defeating the Auburn Tigers 34-27 to win the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Fans cheer during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the Auburn Tigers and the UCF Knights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Getty Images
Fans cheer during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between the Auburn Tigers and the UCF Knights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
UCF Head coach Scott Frost holds the trophy after defeating the Auburn Tigers 34-27 to win the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 1, 2018 in Atlanta.
Getty Images
UCF Head coach Scott Frost holds the trophy after defeating the Auburn Tigers 34-27 to win the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 1, 2018 in Atlanta.
Antwan Collier #3 of the UCF Knights celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Getty Images
Antwan Collier #3 of the UCF Knights celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Shaquem Griffin #18 of the UCF Knights looks on in the second half against the Auburn Tigers during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Getty Images
Shaquem Griffin #18 of the UCF Knights looks on in the second half against the Auburn Tigers during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
McKenzie Milton #10 of the UCF Knights looks to pass in the second half against the Auburn Tigers during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Getty Images
McKenzie Milton #10 of the UCF Knights looks to pass in the second half against the Auburn Tigers during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
