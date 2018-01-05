Lamar Jackson will leave Louisville for NFL Draft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lamar Jackson announced on Twitter that he's leaving Louisville to enter the NFL Draft, one season after becoming the youngest Heisman Trophy winner.

The Cardinals junior quarterback tweeted Friday that he talked with his family before announcing the decision, which was confirmed by Louisville football spokesman Rocco Gasparro.

Jackson's decision was somewhat expected after compiling statistics better in some areas than his Heisman-winning numbers as a sophomore. He finished third in this year's Heisman voting.

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound Jackson thanked Cardinals coach Bobby Petrino, teammates and fans in the tweet. He writes "It has been nothing short of an honor to be a member of (hash)CardsNation and to play for this university."

Fans were behind the quarterback's decision.

Can't wait to watch you prove doubters wrong! — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) January 5, 2018

best of luck to you, sir. i hope you break a million nfl records and win 8 super bowls. — derp, from online™️ (@D2_Derpinator) January 5, 2018

Good luck. Was a pleasure to watch you play the game up to this point. Excited for the next step. — T.J. Jurkiewicz (Randal_Graves) (@tjurk44) January 5, 2018

We all love you Lamar. You are an amazing role model and the best college football player I've had the pleasure to see. Best if luck in everything. Thanks for everything. — El Jeffe (@JTWard831) January 5, 2018