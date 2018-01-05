Ric Flair is pulling for Georgia, gives team signature 'woooo'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Legendary professional wrestler Ric Flair revealed he is rooting for Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

The Hall of Famer, keeping true to his iconic "Nature Boy" moniker, informed his YouTube followers Friday he expects the Bulldogs to "whoop" the Alabama Crimson Tide when the SEC teams clash Monday in Atlanta.

**Video has some profanity**

Flair, who is buddies with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, said he was granted a pass to support Bulldogs for the college football final.

"Can I jump over to Georgia for the weekend?" Flair recalled asking Harbaugh. "And he said, 'hell yeah!'"

While singing praises to true freshman quarterback Jake Fromm, running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel and coach Kirby Smart, Flair went on to suggest linebacker Roquan Smith should be a professional wrestler.

Smith, standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 225 pounds, is Georgia's leading tackler and won the Butkus Award as the nation's best linebacker.

Flair also gave an apology of sorts to Atlanta Falcons star receiver Julio Jones, who played at Alabama.

"I love you Julio, but Georgia's gonna beat your (rear-end)," Flair predicted.

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.