Nation, World Sports

Complacency not an option for Alabama under Nick Saban's watch

The Associated Press | Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 6:30 p.m.

ATLANTA — Nick Saban's greatest rival, his most persistent foe, is human nature. So far, Saban is winning that matchup.

Alabama's coach has his Crimson Tide back in the College Football Playoff national championship game for the third consecutive season. Alabama has won four national titles since Saban took over in 2007 and played for another. Only once since 2008 has Alabama lost more than a single regular-season game.

There never has been anything quite like this Crimson Tide dynasty in college football.

Alabama has been the sport's equivalent to the NFL's Patriots during Saban's time, fitting because he once worked for New England coach Bill Belichick, the winner of a record five Super Bowls.

Add a BCS championship Saban won while the coach at LSU, and his five poll-era national championships leave him one short of a record held by the man who coached Alabama's first dynasty, Paul “Bear” Bryant. Saban can match the Bear on Monday night, when No. 4 Alabama faces No. 3 Georgia in an all-SEC national championship game President Trump is expected to attend.

Driven and motivated by competition for competition's sake, Saban has engineered a complacency-proof program in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Whether it is lunchtime basketball with the assistant coaches or what has become Alabama's annual appearance in the national title game, the 66-year-old Saban knows only one approach.

“Well, I think that I'm always looking for the next challenge,” he said Sunday. “I don't know if it's the way I was raised or whatever, that you're kind of only as good as your last play, as your last game. I think everyone has heard me talk a lot about the fact that success is not a continuum. It's momentary, and it's human nature to get satisfied and get a little complacent when you have success.

“But in a competitive business like we're in where there's always a next challenge, there's always a next game, there's always a better team to play, if you have that mindset, you're not going to be able to play with any consistency. And if you can't play with consistency in performance, you're not going to really have a lot of success long-term.”

Saban's latest challenge comes from a former protege.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart spent nine seasons with Saban at Alabama, the last eight as defensive coordinator, before taking over as head coach at his alma mater in 2016. The two shared the stage Sunday with the tall, gold championship trophy for a final news conference before Monday night's game. Smart was part of those basketball games for years, usually on Saban's team because, as Saban said, they both hated to lose.

Smart, 42, has taken Saban's “process” to Athens, Ga., a title hungry town that has not celebrated a Bulldogs' championship since Herschel Walker was a freshman in 1980. Asked what the most important lesson he learned from Saban, Smart had a well-prepared response.

“Well, this is not the first time I've answered this question this week, so I'll be happy to answer it again,” Smart said. “But probably the single greatest thing is just the level of commitment to the organization, holding everybody in the organization to a standard that he kind of embraced himself. He never asked anybody in the organization to work any harder than he did. He held every person on the staff — and I'm not talking about just the coaching staff. I'm talking about the entire organization, to be at their best.”

With Smart only in Year 2 at Georgia, it is too soon to say this game represents a potential paradigm shift in the SEC. But a few weeks removed from the Bulldogs signing the top recruiting class in the country, there are signs this is just the beginning of a high-stakes rivalry between mentor and mentee. In 11 games, Saban has never lost to a head coach who once worked for him.

The only downside — if there is one — to living under the Saban standard is anything less than the best can seem like the worst. A second consecutive championship game loss after last season's thriller against Clemson would mean “just” one national title for Saban and Alabama in the last five seasons.

“That's a career for most coaches, but for him it's an abject failure,” longtime Alabama and national radio show host Paul Finebaum said.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, hugs Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney after the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Alabama won 24-6 to advance to the national championship game. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Alabama head coach Nick Saban walks through practice for the upcoming Sugar Bowl, which will be one of the CFP semi-final games, against Clemson, in New Orleans, Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban arrive for a press conference ahead of the NCAA college football national championship in Atlanta, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Georgia and Alabama will be playing for the championship on Monday, Jan. 8. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Alabama coach Nick Saban talks to quarterback Jalen Hurts during the Sugar Bowl.
Getty Images
Georgia tailback Nick Chubb is hoisted in the air by Isaiah Wynn after scoring a touchdown against Oklahoma during the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. Georgia won 54-48. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
