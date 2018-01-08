Beloved Trenton Thunder bat dog Derby dies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

RIP, good boy.

The Trenton Thunder, double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, posted a tearful farewell to their beloved bat dog, Derby, on Monday.

The 9-year-old golden retriever died over the weekend after a battle with cancer.

"Derby was one of the biggest parts of our identity in the nine years of his life and it breaks my heart to share this news with our fans ahead of our 25th season," Thunder GM/COO Jeff Hurley said. "His presence at our games and in the community was massive and every person and dog that interacted with him will miss him dearly."

Derby came from a long line of bat dogs. He was part of a little of six from former Thunder bat dog Chase.

Derby became a dad himself in December 2013, with the birth of his son Rookie and daughter, Mickie.

Rookie joined Derby on the field in 2014 and started his bat retrieving duties full-time in 2016.

In October 2015, Derby was the subject of a book by author Staton Rabin, "Derby-My Bodacious Life in Baseball." He was also featured in an ESPN "E:60" special .

The Thunder were asking fans to make donations in Derby's name to Trenton Thunder Charities or to Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue in lieu of sending flowers to the team.

Chase and Derby were two of the best parts of my job from 2008-2013. My sincerest condolences to Eric and the entire Trenton Thunder family. Rest In Peace, Derbs. https://t.co/EYNug7NnxO — Josh Norris (@jnorris427) January 8, 2018

One thing I will miss a lot is walking through the office and seeing Rookie and Derby laying together like this. These pictures were taken in a 30 minute span back in May. #RIPDerby pic.twitter.com/4EK7xOBzT2 — Jon Mozes (@spelledwithaZ) January 8, 2018

Here's Mickey Morandini, then BlueClaws manager in 2013, with Derby at FirstEnergy Park. @TrentonThunder . #RIPDerby pic.twitter.com/gsQEhoYScN — Lakewood BlueClaws (@BlueClaws) January 8, 2018