Hawaii revels in performance of resident Tagovailoa in national title game

HONOLULU — Hawaii might be thought of more as the land of surf and sand, but football is also a big part of the culture.

After the College Football Playoff national championship game, fans are adding another name to the list: Tua Tagovailoa.

The Hawaii native and freshman Alabama quarterback came off the bench in the second half of Monday night's game to lead the Crimson Tide to a 26-23 overtime win over Georgia.

In turn, Hawaii fans roared to life, taking to social media as local news outlets sent mobile alerts about one of the biggest touchdown passes in the history of Alabama — and Hawaii — football.

“It was surreal. It was so unexpected because we pretty much thought Alabama lost,” said Honolulu resident Brandon Lee, who was driving home when friends started texting him to let him know that Tagovailoa was in the game.

Lee raced to a friend's house to watch and saw the entire second half, including Tagovailoa's winning 41-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith.

“When it happened, we were just kind of in disbelief, the whole place,” Lee said. “You know, everybody was screaming and celebrating. It was crazy.

“I think that's one of the unique qualities about Hawaii, is that whenever you see a local person shine — on a national stage especially — we all have this certain pride that we feel and especially when they do it with humility and class like he did last night.”

Tagovailoa entered the game at halftime, replacing a struggling Jalen Hurts, and threw three touchdown passes to give the Crimson Tide its fifth national championship since 2009 under coach Nick Saban.

Before the winner, Tagovailoa took a terrible sack, losing 16 yards. On the next play, he found Smith, another freshman, and hit him in stride.

“I don't know how Coach Saban found me all the way in Hawaii from Alabama,” Tagovailoa said. “Thank God he found me, and we're here right now.” Heisman Trophy winner and current Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who went to the same all-boys Catholic school in Honolulu as Tagovailoa, took note of the young QB on Tuesday.

“He's done it all himself. You know I think where he gets his humility is from his family. How he carries himself is really from where we grew up. The kid's a stud,” Mariota said. “When you carry yourself that way it's important that you remember that you represent much more than yourself, and I think he understands it.”

Glenn Medeiros, Saint Louis School president, said he was at a function when Tagovailoa came into the game.

“As soon as the decision was made for him to come in, I got a million texts from a lot of different people saying, ‘Tua's in, Tua's in,' ” he said. “We were watching my phone and watching the game and just screaming the whole time.”