Gay man on US winter olympic team sassily burns Twitter troll

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 11:18 p.m.
Adam Rippon competes in the Championship Men Short Program during Day 2 of the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at SAP Center at SAP Center on January 4, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Adam Rippon reacts at the end of his program during the Men's Short Program during the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the SAP Center on January 4, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Adam Rippon reacts at the end of his program during the Men's Short Program during the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the SAP Center on January 4, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Adam Rippon reacts at the end of his program during the Men's Short Program during the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the SAP Center on January 4, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Updated 16 hours ago

Adam Rippon, the first openly gay man to qualify for the U.S. Winter Olympic team might have gained more fans from a swift comeback aimed at someone trying to belittle him.

Rippon, 28, who is orginally from Pennsylvania, actually finished in fourth place but was selected over Ross Miner, who actually finished in second place, according to multiple reports.

He even had a positive message by challenging those who feel like they don't fit in to "be yourself. You can do ANYTHING if you work hard."

One smart-alec decided to rain on the parade by contacting Rippon's Twitter handle after the social media site highlighted the figure skater's acheivement.

"So is he skating with the women? (emoji scratching face)" user (at)phleagle76 said.

Rippon's response, no matter how elementary schoolyard-esque, was swift and saucy.

"With your mom," Rippon replied directly.

BURN.

Yes. It was.

Beyond the "yo momma" joke aspect, the reply cuts a little deeper.

The user implied that Rippon wasn't man enough to skate against other men because he is gay. Rippon countered with the implication that the heckler's mom­— at the very least— thinks the skater is man enough to skate with her.

BOOM.

And the winner is... Adam Rippon.

If (at)phleagle76, didn't know, he knows now: If you don't have anything nice to day, don't say anything at all.

Other tweeters were supportive of Rippon's feat.

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.

