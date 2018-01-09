Gay man on US winter olympic team sassily burns Twitter troll

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Adam Rippon, the first openly gay man to qualify for the U.S. Winter Olympic team might have gained more fans from a swift comeback aimed at someone trying to belittle him.

Rippon, 28, who is orginally from Pennsylvania, actually finished in fourth place but was selected over Ross Miner, who actually finished in second place, according to multiple reports.

I am so excited to be going to my first Olympics in a few weeks. Being the first out ️‍ male selected to represent the at a Winter Olympic Games is awesome. https://t.co/HpSHUr4uvP — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) January 10, 2018

He even had a positive message by challenging those who feel like they don't fit in to "be yourself. You can do ANYTHING if you work hard."

While you may not be SHOCKED that I am gay (surprise ‍♂️), I hope it helps a young girl or boy who doesn't feel like they belong (like I once did) and lets them know it's awesome to be yourself. You can do ANYTHING if you work hard. — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) January 10, 2018

One smart-alec decided to rain on the parade by contacting Rippon's Twitter handle after the social media site highlighted the figure skater's acheivement.

"So is he skating with the women? (emoji scratching face)" user (at)phleagle76 said.

So is he skating with the women? — Ruckus (@phleagle76) January 9, 2018

Rippon's response, no matter how elementary schoolyard-esque, was swift and saucy.

"With your mom," Rippon replied directly.

With your mom https://t.co/EeFKauBDLv — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) January 10, 2018

BURN.

That was a good one, Adam. — kwanette (@kwanette) January 10, 2018

Yes. It was.

Beyond the "yo momma" joke aspect, the reply cuts a little deeper.

The user implied that Rippon wasn't man enough to skate against other men because he is gay. Rippon countered with the implication that the heckler's mom­— at the very least— thinks the skater is man enough to skate with her.

BOOM.

And the winner is... Adam Rippon.

If (at)phleagle76, didn't know, he knows now: If you don't have anything nice to day, don't say anything at all.

Other tweeters were supportive of Rippon's feat.

Thank you SO MUCH for all you have done. The rink is pretty much the only place I'm not out but you inspire me every day (ps your mom took this picture haha) pic.twitter.com/RqkkQ0Pl1a — Erika (@DancingEVA) January 10, 2018

I'm so proud of you and you literally inspired so many people's life I wish you the best of luck — Levontrapp (@Lagnezmo17) January 10, 2018

Might I add that world Figure skating has been quite conservative and homophobic and the stigma of skating as a "gay sport" in the Anglo world has reinforced the closet for US Men's figure skaters. Stigma that hopefully Adam shatters — Jon Wong (@thewongmann) January 10, 2018

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.