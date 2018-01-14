Venus Williams ousted on first day of Australian Open

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Venus Williams, a finalist at last year's Australian Open, was upset in the first round by Belinda Bencic 6-3, 7-5 on Monday in Melbourne.

Seeded 5th in the first Grand Slam of the season, Williams didn't have much time to tune up her game before coming to Melbourne. She lost her first match at the Sydney International last week.

The 37-year-old was the top-seeded American woman in the draw. Last season, Williams lost to sister Serena in the Australian Open final. Venus also advanced to the Wimbledon final, losing to Garbine Muguruza.

The turning point in the match came late in the first set when play was stopped to allow for the roof to be closed because of rain at Melbourne Park. After already saving five break points at 4-3, Bencic returned from an almost 30-minute suspension to win six consecutive points to take the first set.

Bencic broke Williams' serve in final game of the match, winning the last four points. She clinched it when Williams, who had slipped on the far side of the court, couldn't get to a ball in the open corner.

Williams was among four American women to lose early on the opening day of the tournament. Bencic warmed up for the Australian Open by combining with Roger Federer to win the Hopman Cup for Switzerland.

