Nation, World Sports

Venus Williams ousted on first day of Australian Open

Wire Reports | Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, 11:18 p.m.
United States' Venus Williams leaves Rod Laver Arena following her first round loss to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.
United States' Venus Williams leaves Rod Laver Arena following her first round loss to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.
Switzerland's Belinda Bencic reacts after defeating United States' Venus Williams during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.
Switzerland's Belinda Bencic reacts after defeating United States' Venus Williams during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.
United States' Venus Williams makes a forehand return to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.
United States' Venus Williams makes a forehand return to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.
Switzerland's Belinda Bencic celebrates her victory against Venus Williams of the US during their women's singles first round match on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan. 15, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Switzerland's Belinda Bencic celebrates her victory against Venus Williams of the US during their women's singles first round match on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan. 15, 2018.

Venus Williams, a finalist at last year's Australian Open, was upset in the first round by Belinda Bencic 6-3, 7-5 on Monday in Melbourne.

Seeded 5th in the first Grand Slam of the season, Williams didn't have much time to tune up her game before coming to Melbourne. She lost her first match at the Sydney International last week.

The 37-year-old was the top-seeded American woman in the draw. Last season, Williams lost to sister Serena in the Australian Open final. Venus also advanced to the Wimbledon final, losing to Garbine Muguruza.

The turning point in the match came late in the first set when play was stopped to allow for the roof to be closed because of rain at Melbourne Park. After already saving five break points at 4-3, Bencic returned from an almost 30-minute suspension to win six consecutive points to take the first set.

Bencic broke Williams' serve in final game of the match, winning the last four points. She clinched it when Williams, who had slipped on the far side of the court, couldn't get to a ball in the open corner.

Williams was among four American women to lose early on the opening day of the tournament. Bencic warmed up for the Australian Open by combining with Roger Federer to win the Hopman Cup for Switzerland.

Williams lost to her younger sister Serena in last year's Australian final. Serena is not defending her title after giving birth to her first child in September.

