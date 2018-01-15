Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Olympic champ Simone Biles says she was abused by doctor

Usa Today | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 5:33 p.m.
U.S. gymnast Simone Biles celebrates after the women's individual all-around final of the Artistic Gymnastics at the Olympic Arena during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on Aug. 11, 2016.
AFP/Getty Images
U.S. gymnast Simone Biles celebrates after the women's individual all-around final of the Artistic Gymnastics at the Olympic Arena during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on Aug. 11, 2016.

Updated 12 hours ago

Olympic all-around gymnastics champion Simone Biles stepped forward Monday to allege she also was abused by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

"I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar," Biles wrote in posts on Twitter and Instagram. "Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to first speak those words out loud than it is now to put them on paper. There are many reasons that l have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now it is not my fault."

Nassar will be sentenced on seven sexual assault charges in federal court this week as part of a plea agreement and is expected to receive life in prison. The sentencing begins Tuesday and is expected to last through Friday.

Biles, 20, joins the 140 women who have accused Nassar of abuse in his roles at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State. Fellow U.S. gymnastic stars Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney had come forward prior and alleged Nassar abused them.

"It is not normal to receive any type of treatment from a trusted team physician and refer to it horrifyingly as the "special" treatment," Biles wrote. "This behavior is completely unacceptable, disgusting, and abusive, especially coming from someone whom I was TOLD to trust.

"For too long I've asked myself, "Was I too naive? Was it my fault?" I now know the answer to those questions. No. No, it was not my fault. No, I will not and should not carry the guilt that belongs to Larry Nassar, USAG, and others."

Raisman tweeted earlier Monday that she will not be attending the sentencing hearing Tuesday, where many of the victims and their parents are expected to read victim impact statements.

"I will not be attending the sentencing because it is too traumatic for me. My impact letter will be read in court in front of Nassar. I support the brave survivors. We are all in this together. #StopAbuse" Biles, who took home more medals at the 2016 Summer Games (four golds and a bronze) than any other athlete in Rio, is back training for the 2020 Summer Games, something she wrote is "impossibly difficult."

"It breaks my heart even more to think that as I work towards my dream of competing in Tokyo 2020, I will have to continually return to the same training facility where l was abused," Biles wrote.

Biles said she was compelled to come forward after "hearing the brave stories of my friends and other survivors."

"I know that this horrific experience does not define me," Biles wrote. "I am much more than this. I am unique, smart, talented, motivated, and passionate. I have promised myself that my story will be much greater than this and I promise all of you that I will never give up. I will compete with all of my heart and soul every time I step into the gym. I love this sport too much and l have never been a quitter. I won't let one man, and the others that enabled him, to steal my love and joy."

She closed the letter by asking for privacy.

"This is a process, and one that I need more time to work through," Biles wrote.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.