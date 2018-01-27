Fox Chapel's Erin Mathias visits Pitt for last time with Duke

When the public address announcer at Petersen Events Center announces the Duke women's basketball team's starting lineup Sunday, only one player will hop up from her chair with black and gold in her heart.

Former Fox Chapel standout Erin Mathias, the 2014 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year, will take the court in what her final visit to her hometown wearing Duke blue and white.

“I'm so proud being from Pittsburgh,” said Mathias, who landed in the 2014 Pittsburgh-Tribune Review's Terrific 10 after her senior season. “I love everything about it, so being able to come home and play in my city with my teammates is incredible.”

The 6-foot-4 Mathias has plenty to be proud of these days. She expects a large contingent of family, friends, former coaches and Fox Chapel basketball teams to be on hand for the 2 p.m. tipoff between No. 18 Duke (16-5, 10-0) and the Panthers (9-12, 8-6) in an ACC matchup.

“A couple of my friends texted me and said, ‘Should we make signs?' ” Mathias said. “I'm sure there will be some Duke colors in the audience.”

Duke colors or Fox Chapel red and black, rest assured Mathias will take note. She said she has been getting a little nostalgic in her senior season, taking a long look around the gymnasiums she's visited.

“Thinking about it, it's a little bittersweet,” said Mathias, who will graduate this spring with a degree in visual and media studies and a certificate in student innovation and entrepreneurship. “Its kind of funny now (that) it's all coming to an end. Its a little sad but also a little exciting and closing a chapter.”

Mathias might be closing a chapter, but there's plenty that needs to be written. A highly sought-after recruit coming out of high school, Mathias learned quickly when she dropped her bags at Cameron Indoor Stadium that what she did in high school had no bearing on how she would do in college against bigger, faster and much stronger competition.

“A lot of times in high school, I had a ton of blocked shots, but in college, I had a lot of fouling,” Mathias said. “I had to learn how to play defense a lot better.”

Mathias had to earn every minute. She went from appearing in 27 games as a freshman to starting three games and appearing in 30 as a sophomore. She started six games her junior year and put it all together her senior season to earn the starting nod at the forward/center position on what looks to be a team destined for the NCAA tourney.

“Every year she's gotten better and better,” Duke coach Joanne McCallie said. “She's quicker, she's stronger and she's faster. She has much better range on her jump shot, she's stronger on her post moves, she's become a terrific defender and shot blocker and she just carries herself with a competitive demeanor and focus that's been great to see.”

Mathias' growth not only demonstrates her commitment but also her ability to make adjustments to her game. She ranks second on the team in minutes played (588), second in field-goal percentage (.522), second in rebounds (114), and second in blocked shots (24).

“She's had a very strong season thus far,” McCallie said. “She hasn't always been as consistent as she wants, and it really disturbs her when she doesn't rebound. But I think her best days are in front of her, and I think she's very, very comfortable on the floor.”

Mathias put up a season-high 24 points against UNC Greensboro and pulled down a season-high 10 rebounds against Grand Canyon earlier this season.

Though she's made a name for herself on the hardwood, the next time we hear her name might be on the catwalks or runways. She isn't ruling out playing professionally and quite possibly going overseas to play, but Mathias has developed an eye for fashion and wants to make it in the industry. In addition to designing the this year's Blue Devils shoot-around jerseys, she held a fashion show outside of Duke's iconic chapel that was well received and got the attention of the local ABC affiliate.

“I've always been pretty creative with that sort of stuff, and I had the random urge to go out and purchase a sewing machine,” Mathias said. “It's been an incredible experience the past four years.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.