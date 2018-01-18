4 years later, Joel Embiid meets Rihanna's requisites for a date

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Remember back in 2014 when Philadelphia 76ers rookie Joel Embiid sent a series of tweets to pop star Rihanna asking her on a date?

Most probably don't, but the man is persistent.

At the time Embiid, in attempt to show some discretion, said a "famous girl" told him to "come back when (he's) an All-Star.

The time is now!

No order is too tall for the Sixers seven-foot center.

Embiid was named as a starter for the East in the NBA All-Star game.

Queue the tweets from everywhwere:

Four years ago, Joel Embiid said he wanted to date Rihanna.Now that he's a #NBAAllStar , Embiid fans are tagging him in Rihanna's instagram posts pic.twitter.com/hEOUVmpabd — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 18, 2018

Joel embiid sliding into Rihanna's DM's like https://t.co/Bfpm5iohT8 — Nii_Adjei (@fredricadjei) January 19, 2018

Joel Embiid apparently tried to get with Rihanna, and she said "come back when you're an All Star". He's an All Star now people are telling Rihanna to call him. Not much newsworthy, but I find it mildly humorous. — K.B. Shepherd (@MrBrooks87) January 18, 2018

Joel Embiid running to Rihanna's house now that he's an all star pic.twitter.com/BNuCbEoIM8 — #FlyEaglesFly (@PimpYaButterfly) January 18, 2018

Rihanna after finding out that Joel Embiid is an All Star STARTER pic.twitter.com/HbhbE4Hucu — SportIToodRadio (@SportITood) January 18, 2018

OK, RiRi, ball's in your court.