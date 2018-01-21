Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Nation, World Sports

Aly Raisman's mom rips into Michigan State coach Tom Izzo: 'Are you a moron?'

Chicago Tribune | Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, 5:12 p.m.
Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans gives instructions to his players during a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Breslin Center on Jan. 13, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan.
Getty Images
Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans gives instructions to his players during a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Breslin Center on Jan. 13, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan.

Updated 6 minutes ago

The mother of Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman ripped into Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo on Twitter for his comments about the sexual abuse of gymnasts by Larry Nassar, who was employed by the university.

Answering reporters' questions about the case on Friday, Izzo said it had been a "difficult week for me" and he hoped "the right person was convicted."

Nassar, a former Olympic team doctor, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault in a high-profile sexual molestation case where more than 100 women, including Raisman, have said he sexually abused them.

Lynn Raisman wrote Saturday on her social media account, "Dear Tom Izzo, I'm sorry it's been a difficult week for you. Did you hear, Larry Nassar also said it was difficult. Since you 'hope the right person was convicted' I wonder if you are a complete and total MORON or just a LIAR when you claim you listened to the impact statements."

Aly Raisman is one of several Olympic gold-medal gymnasts, including Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney and Simone Biles, that accused Nassar of abuse. Raisman delivered a powerful statement to Nassar in court on Friday as one of dozens of women providing victim impact statements.

Izzo also lent his support to Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon, who has come under pressure to resign. A Detroit News investigation found at least 14 university officials were notified of the allegations against Nassar in the two decades preceding his arrest without action taken. According to the report, Simon was among those notified.

Here are Izzo answers to questions about the case following Friday's game against Indiana:

"It's been a very difficult week for me. As a father, it's been a difficult week. I listened to the stories of courageous women. I look at the survivors who spoke and, in all honesty, Nassar permanently damaged and changed the lives of so many of those people. I feel like it's changed the life of all of us at Michigan State in some way, shape or form. As a father, that's difficult to even fathom. I hope the right person was convicted.

"I have to say, though, that I have the utmost — the utmost — faith and respect for the leadership of our president, too, at Michigan State. That's a woman who has dedicated over 40 years — and I've been here 33 with her, and I think I know what she stands for. So I hope and pray that those survivors continue to grow in their life. I hope we do everything we can to make sure that this will never happen ever again — not only at this institution, but any institution to be honest with you."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.